Launch of New Products to Augment Growth of Metabolomics Market [PDF]

Launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the metabolomics market. For instance, in January 2021, JUNO Metabolomics launched the JUNO Viral Surveillance Platform based on its proprietary AI-Based Informatics System. Similarly, in June 2019, Bruker Corp. presented mass spectrometry and Nuclear Magnetic Resonance systems and other solutions for molecular phenomics and clinical metabolomics research at Metabolomics 2019. Moreover, increasing prevalence of chronic disorders is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, in 2019, there will be an estimated 1,762,450 new cancer cases diagnosed and 606,880 cancer deaths in the U.S.

Major Company Profiles Covered in This Report: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biocrates Life Sciences AG, Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc., LECO Corporation, Metabolon, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Bruker Corporation, among others.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with metabolomics is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the metabolomics market. For instance, in July 2020, ReviveMed, an AI-driven drug discovery platform, collaborated with Bristol Myers Squibb for an AI-driven metabolomics study that will leverage ReviveMed’s AI platform to better understand mechanisms of response and resistance to immunotherapies in patients with cancer. Moroever, increasing demand for metabolomics is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in August 2020, Metabolon signed a multiyear drug development alliance with Germany’s Merck KGaA. Metabolon will apply its Precision Metabolomics liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry global metabolomics platform to undisclosed early-stage drug development programs across therapeutic areas at Merck.

However, low adoption of metabolomics in cell therapy manufacturing and preference for traditional tools is expected to hinder growth of the metabolomics market.

Major players operating the metabolomics market are focused on adopting collaboration and partnership strategies Major players operating the metabolomics market. For instance, in June 2020, Metabolon, Inc. collaborated with DNA Genotek, a subsidiary of OraSure Technologies, Inc., for the development of OMNImet GUT, the first device for in-home collection and ambient-temperature storage and shipping of fecal samples for metabolomics.

Similarly, in June 2019, SCIEX entered into a co-marketing agreement with EluciData, an India-based integrated omics platform company, under which EluciData and SCIEX will promote EluciData’s integrated omics platform, called Polly, in conjunction with SCIEX technologies, including TripleTOF, X500R QTOF and QTRAP, as well as differential ion mobility technology.

