Launch of Tarlige® Tablets 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, and 15 mg for global Neuropathic Pain Market

The growing prevalence of cancer is propelling the growth of the global neuropathic pain market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, around 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths were registered due to cancer worldwide in 2018. Also, the increasing geriatric population is again fostering the growth of the market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, the geriatric population is expected to reach 2 billion by 2050, up from 900 million in 2015. Additionally, the growing prevalence of neuropathic-like pain in psoriatic arthritis is expected to support the growth of the market. For example, in July 2019, researchers from Cardiff University, U.K., reported that neuropathic-like pain as evidence of abnormal pain processing is common in patients with psoriatic arthritis.

Furthermore, an increase in R&D in neuropathic pain treatment is further projected to augment the growth of the neuropathic pain market. For instance, in March 2020, researchers from Heidelberg University, Germany, reported an assessment of the phytochemical composition and the possible prophylactic effects of an aqueous ethanol extract of Haematoxylon campechianum flowers on peripheral neuropathic pain in a chronic constriction injury rat model.

The prominent players in the Neuropathic Pain Market are Pfizer, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Sanofi S.A., Eily Lily and Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Biogen Idec., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, and Depomed, Inc.

In April 2019, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited announced the launch of Tarlige® Tablets 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg (generic name: mirogabalin besilate; hereafter, the drug) for the treatment of pain in Japan

In July 2019, Drug major Cipla announced its subsidiary InvaGen Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US health regulator for Pregabalin Capsules, indicated for the management of neuropathic pain associated with certain illnesses

North America is expected to hold the dominant position in the market and this is accredited to the increasing approval and launch of new products by key players in order to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in March 2020, Senzer Pharmaceuticals secured the Investigational New Drug application and data package for its ongoing FDA registration program from its former US strategic partner in order to get approval for its cannabinoid respiratory device for the treatment of side effects induced by anti-cancer treatments, specifically nausea, vomiting, and neuropathic pain.

Neuropathic pain refers to damage or disease of the central nervous system which causes malfunctioning of the pain pathways within the body. The damage can be extensive resulting in necrosis or wasting of muscle, fascia, tendons, and ligaments. Neuromuscular diseases such as diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, spinal injuries, and rheumatoid arthritis are among the causes of neuropathic pain. Neuropathic pain can affect any part of the body and can cause unbearable pain, chronic fatigue, muscular weakness, and even immobility. Neuropathic pain can be acute, sub-acute, chronic, or acute neuropathic pain.

