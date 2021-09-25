Lavrov: Military contact from Mali – hope for a solution to Iran

New York (AP) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergej Lavrov has confirmed a controversial contact between Malian authorities in West Africa with a private Russian military company.

“You turned to a private Russian military company,” Lavrov said at a press conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Saturday. “If I understand correctly, in connection with the fact that France wishes to considerably reduce its military contingent which was there and (…) should fight the terrorists.”

Lavrov stressed that he saw no responsibility of the Russian government in this matter: “We have nothing to do with it. They are commercial contracts between a recognized and legitimate government and those who provide foreign military aid ”. Lavrov did not directly mention Wagner’s name. In France and other Western countries, reports of the possible use of the mercenary company Wagner in Mali have recently raised serious concerns. In Germany, voices have multiplied to review the deployment of the Bundeswehr in the African state of crisis in such a case.

The Malian government announced about a week ago that Wagner’s alleged hiring plans were just rumors. According to information from the capital Bamako, the leaders, who came to power through a coup, are primarily concerned with their own personal protection. About 900 German men and women participate in the UN Minusma mission to stabilize Mali. About 300 German soldiers are also in the country for the EUTM training mission, which has been taking place since 2013.

Lavrov was cautiously confident about a resumption of the nuclear deal with Iran. “We have high hopes and a deliberate optimism that we can achieve a positive result – the United States and Iran are ready for it.” Negotiations on the nuclear deal in Vienna, which resumed in April, were halted after Iran’s presidential election in June and the change of government in Tehran. China, Germany, France, UK and Russia are pushing for the US to revert to the 2015 deal.

Lavrov announced another round of disarmament talks with the United States for the coming week. “Regarding our talks with the United States on strategic stability, the first round took place in July and the second is expected to take place next week.” At the end of July, the nuclear powers of the United States and Russia launched new disarmament talks in Geneva, Switzerland, on which US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously agreed. during a summit. The talks are seen as an important signal for global security.

On cyber attacks, the Russian Foreign Minister said that about half of all hacks against Russia are carried out in the United States, but some originate from Germany and other countries as well. Asked about the general election, Lavrov said he wished everyone involved every success.