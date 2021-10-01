Lawsuit at the Federal Supreme Court | Biden’s government endorses the Texan anti-abortion law

(Washington) Joe Biden’s administration pleaded before a federal judge Friday to tell him to as soon as possible block a law in Texas banning the majority of abortions in this vast state.

The law, which came into force on September 1, is “a blatant threat to the rule of law,” said US government attorney David Netter at a hearing in Austin.

For him, this “really unbelievable text is intended to bypass the federal government and violate the constitution”, which requires “judicial intervention”.

Texas law prohibits abortions as soon as the embryo’s heartbeat is detectable, around six weeks of gestation, and makes no exception for incest or rape.

Similar laws have been passed and abolished in court by a dozen other Conservative states in recent years for violating the jurisdiction of the United States Supreme Court. This guarantees the woman’s right to an abortion as long as the fetus is not viable, i.e. around 22 weeks of pregnancy.

Law based on citizen action

But the Texas text has a unique tool: it gives citizens “only” responsibility to enforce the measure by encouraging them to lodge complaints against organizations or individuals that assist women with illegal abortions.

The Supreme Court, in which Conservative judges have a clear majority, invoked these “new procedural issues” to refuse to block the law a month ago called for by defenders of the right to abortion.

The federal government then entered the legal arena, invoking its interest in upholding the constitutional rights of Americans.

The United States does not often take legal action to challenge the law of any state, and it does not lightly do so on this matter or anywhere else, but that legal process is necessary because the law represents an unprecedented assault on the primacy of the federal government and the state Federal Constitution.

US government attorney David Netter in dispute

Texas Attorney William Thompson criticized him for using “inflammatory rhetoric” and said the law respected the case law of the Supreme Court.

“If the state is so convinced of the constitutionality of the restrictions it has placed on access to abortion, why has it made such effort to create this very unusual private device? Replied Judge Robert Pitman.

The magistrate did not share its opinion. He could make a decision very quickly.