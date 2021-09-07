Leak Detection And Repair (LDAR) Market Emerging Growth Rate by Global Size, Industry Share & Forecast 2028

Leak detection and repair (LDAR) is a system used to check and repair leaking components such as pumps, connectors, valves, agitators, and compressors to minimize the emission of Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs) and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs). The leak detection and repair managers have to follow procedures such as calibration procedures and method 21 monitoring techniques for ensuring their leak detection and repair routine are compliant with regulatory norms. The rising incidents of oil and gas leakages in pipelines and storage tanks at production facilities is the major driving factor of the global leak detection and repair (LDAR) market.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report: Aeris Technologies, Inc., Atmos International, Bridger Photonics, Inc., Clampon AS, FLIR Systems Inc, Fluke Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, Picarro Inc., TTK Leak Detection System

The global leak detection and repair (LDAR) market is segmented on the basis of product, technology. On the basis of product the market is segmented as handheld gas detectors, UAV-based detectors, vehicle-based detectors, manned aircraft detectors. On the basis of technology the market is segmented as volatile organic compounds (VOC) analyzer, optical gas imaging (OGI), laser absorption spectroscopy, ambient/mobile leak monitoring, acoustic leak detection, audio-visual-olfactory inspection.

Leak Detection And Repair (LDAR) Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

