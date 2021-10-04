Leak from an oil pipeline | Race against time in California to contain the oil spill

(Los Angeles) An oil spill threatened California’s coasts south of Los Angeles on Monday, where aid sought to contain the oil spill that has already polluted Huntington Beach’s iconic beaches, an “environmental disaster,” the community said.

Laurent BANGUET Agence France-Presse

Birds and dead fish, some with traces of crude oil, washed up on the beaches of Huntington Beach. They were closed by the authorities urging all residents to stay away from polluted water, a heartbreak in this town called “Surf City”.

“Possible ecological catastrophe”

The beaches could remain closed for “weeks or even months,” warned Mayor Kim Carr, fearing a “possible ecological catastrophe” for the region.

Crews working to clean up oil from the Talbert Marsh wetlands following an oil spill in Huntington Beach, California on Monday, October 4, 2021.

Many residents interviewed by local media complained about the strong smell of bitumen floating in the air.

A total of 15 miles of beaches between Huntington Beach and Laguna Beach, further south, have been closed to the public and fishing has been banned due to the oil spill.

The oil spill, estimated at nearly 480,000 liters of crude oil and stretching over 30 km2, is believed to be due to a leak in an oil pipeline near the coast.

The Texan company Amplify Energy, which operates the pipeline through its subsidiary Beta Offshore, warned the Coast Guard of a dazzling spot on Saturday and initiated its procedures in the event of an oil leak on the same day.

The company “sent a remote-controlled vehicle to investigate and confirm the source of the leak,” said the statement released on Monday.

“As a precautionary measure,” Amplify Energy has closed all of its manufacturing facilities and oil pipelines in the area.

“We will ensure that Amplify Energy Corporation is doing everything in its power to repair this environmental disaster,” said the Huntington Beach community.

Offshore drilling debate

The Coast Guard, which oversees the rescue operations, has mobilized many ships to combat pollution. Around 12,000 liters of oil were taken out of the water on Sunday evening and 1,600 m floating booms were used to contain the slick, it said.

Two workers are busy cleaning up an oil spill on a coastal ecological reserve in Southern California.

Authorities and environmentalists were particularly concerned about the impact of the oil spill on the many ecological reserves located in the foreshore and wetlands along the coast.

The disaster has already rekindled the debate about the existence of oil rigs and pipelines near the coasts of Southern California.

“It’s very simple: where you drill there are leaks,” complained the Democratic MP Alan Lowenthal. “This will be devastating not only to our wildlife and marine ecosystem, but also to the livelihoods of our coastal cities, which depend on fishing, tourism and recreation,” he said in a statement.

“As long as these platforms and pipelines exist, our coastal cities will remain threatened by potential disasters like this,” warns the elected representative.

The 1969 trauma

The state of California and many communities have tried by all means to oppose offshore oil exploration projects since the trauma of the 1969 Santa Barbara oil spill, with its oiled beaches and daily images of dolphins, otters, and dead pelicans roaming around an oil straitjacket.

This February 6, 1969 file photo shows California Forest Service workers dispatched to the coast to tackle an oil spill. They are seen picking up oil-soaked straw on a beach in Santa Barbara, California. The oil spill over a generation ago helped bring about the modern environmental movement.

California has not issued an offshore license since, but its jurisdiction ends approximately 3 miles offshore where the state takes over.

Precisely in federal waters, the leak appears to have occurred at the origin of the oil spill near the Elly Platform, which was built in 1980 to treat crude oil extracted from neighboring wells.

Southern California has a total of 23 oil and gas platforms installed in federal waters, most of which are easily visible from the beaches.

Environmentalists have repeatedly highlighted the deterioration of certain facilities that they believe are rusted and poorly maintained, and the associated risks to the environment.

The nature and causes of the current oil spill have not been clarified, but leaks were discovered in 1999 in the pipeline connecting two platforms in the beta field, which were operated jointly by Mobil and Shell at the time, recalls the Los Angeles Times.