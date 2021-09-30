Lebanon | Hezbollah claims it shot down an Israeli drone

(Beirut) The Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah claimed to have shot down an Israeli drone that had entered Lebanon’s airspace on Thursday.

According to the Lebanese broadcaster Al-Manar of Hezbollah, a sworn enemy of the Hebrew state, fighters of the armed group “shot down an enemy drone from Israel” near the village of Yater in southern Lebanon, a border region with Israel. ‘Israel.

For its part, a source within the Israel Defense Forces told AFP that a drone “fell during an army routine activity on Lebanese territory” without providing further details on the causes of the incident. “An investigation has been launched,” added the source.

An Israeli drone over the Gaza Strip.

In recent years, drones from Syria and Lebanon have attempted to penetrate Israeli airspace. Israeli drones have also been shot down or found on Lebanese territory.

Tensions between the two countries escalated in early August, with the Israeli army and Hezbollah exchanging fires on both sides of the border.

In 2006, the last major confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah left more than 1,200 dead on the Lebanese side, mainly civilians, and 160 on the Israeli side, mainly military.

The Hebrew state and Lebanon are technically at war. The United Nations Interim Force (UNIFIL) was stationed in southern Lebanon to act as a buffer between the two countries.

Heavyweight in Lebanese political life, Hezbollah, which has a huge military arsenal, is the only Lebanese faction that did not surrender after the civil war (1975-1990).