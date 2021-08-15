Lebanon | Tanker explosion kills at least 20

Photo of uadmin uadminAugust 15, 2021
2

(Beirut) At least 20 people were killed in a tanker explosion in the Akkar region of northern Lebanon, the Lebanese Red Cross said on Sunday.

Posted on Aug 14, 2021 at 9:32 pm

“Our teams evacuated 20 bodies and more than 7 wounded from a tank truck explosion in Akkar to hospitals in the area,” tweeted the Red Cross.

The origin of the explosion was initially unknown.

Videos circulating on social networks that were not verified by AFP showed a fire at the site of the explosion.

Lebanon, facing a very severe economic crisis, has been suffering from fuel shortages for months, which is affecting the supply of basic goods.

Angry protesters blocked several roads across the country Thursday, a day after a decision by the Banque du Liban to lift fuel subsidies.

The army was on duty at gas stations on Saturday, where endless lines formed. According to local media, tank trucks were stormed by angry citizens in some areas. The army said Saturday it had confiscated thousands of liters of gasoline and diesel that had been set aside by dealers.

Photo of uadmin uadminAugust 15, 2021
2
Photo of uadmin

uadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Kamala Harris is visiting Vietnam and Singapore in August

Kamala Harris is visiting Vietnam and Singapore in August

July 30, 2021
Photo of COVID-19 in the United States | More than 100,000 new infections were registered on Saturday

COVID-19 in the United States | More than 100,000 new infections were registered on Saturday

August 8, 2021
Photo of Nigeria office develops educational app “Sabee” –

Nigeria office develops educational app “Sabee” –

July 30, 2021
Photo of Russia has disconnected from the global network to test its system

Russia has disconnected from the global network to test its system

July 29, 2021
Back to top button