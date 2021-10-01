Lebanon’s Electricity Supply Likely to Deteriorate Further

Many Lebanese live in poverty and already have to go without electricity for hours every day. The crisis is likely to worsen after a decision by an electricity company.

Istanbul (dpa) – Electricity supply in crisis-stricken Lebanon threatens to deteriorate further. Turkish electricity supplier Karpowership said on Friday it would start shutting down power generation at two power plants floating off the Lebanese coast.

According to Turkish news agency Anadolu, the two ships supply 25% of the country’s demand. The decision was preceded, among other things, by payment problems on the Lebanese side. The contract expires on October 1, depending on the company’s justification.

Lebanon is going through the worst economic and financial crisis in its history for almost two years. Almost three quarters of the population today live in poverty. The energy supply system in Lebanon is outdated and inefficient. The public electricity grid and private generators can only rarely provide electricity due to lack of fuel. Most Lebanese have to make do without electricity for hours every day. The state-owned electricity supplier recently warned of an impending blackout across the country.

One is aware of the difficult energy crisis in the country, Karpowership said. Over the past eight years, everything has been done to support the people of the country. “We wish the Prime Minister, his government and the country the best in the months and years to come,” he said.

Karpowership had temporarily suspended supply in May due to unresolved payment issues and after threatening legal action, but then resumed it – according to its own statements, as a gesture of goodwill. The company has announced that it wants to find solutions to the problems in a constructive dialogue.