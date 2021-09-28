Left in Saxony argue over the reasons for the electoral debacle

Dresden / Berlin.

The Connewitzers already have a good share, but they weren’t quite alone. Left-wing candidate Sören Pellmann won 5,118 votes in Sunday’s Bundestag election in the district of Leipzig, which corresponds to an impressive 42.1% in Connewitz. For the direct tenure in the Leipzig II constituency, the 44-year-old needed a bit more. He got a total of 40,927 first votes, nearly 8,000 more than the second Green and almost 14,500 more than the left received the second vote.

It was already clear on election night that Pellmann’s triumph was more important than his first electoral victory in 2017, after all, alongside Gesine Lötzsch and Gregor Gysi, he won his party’s third direct term in Berlin – and This alone gives the left a right, despite the 4.9%, he narrowly missed the obstacle of 5% to re-enter the Bundestag in parliamentary groups. This Saxon contribution, made “under very difficult conditions”, “makes us proud”, declared the head of state Stefan Hartmann the day after the elections – and at the same time warned his party against new disagreements: they would do well not to conduct personal debates, but to investigate the causes operate.

The left has 39 deputies in the Bundestag, which now has 735 deputies. That’s six less than for the CSU – and 30 less than in the previous legislature. 22 moved via the West German state lists. Among the 17 leftists in East Germany are four Saxons: besides Pellmann, the former party leader Katja Kipping and the two previous MPs Caren Lay and André Hahn. At the first meeting on Tuesday, former parliamentary group leader Sahra Wagenknecht was absent. Nonetheless, she spoke up – via the “Welt” interview, while her former “Taz” antagonist Kipping answered questions. There was no convergence in content.

“Society is already divided and those who don’t have a lobby don’t get stronger by starting to pit them against each other,” Kipping said. “We must avoid the climate catastrophe and defuse social crises.” On the other hand, Wagenknecht pointed out that during the election campaign, attempts were made repeatedly to “appear greener than the Greens: get out of coal earlier, ban the combustion engine even faster, preferably completely away from the car. But if we overthrow, people don’t take us seriously. “Wagenknecht also attributes the fact that the profile as a social justice party has been lost to the fact that” although we tackle social issues, we don’t. not in a language that normal people perceive as their language ”.

Wagenknecht expressly did not want to get involved in an interview for a high-level position. On the contrary, she spoke in favor of continuity among both parliamentary and party leaders: it would be “unfair” to blame Susanne Hennig-Wellsow and Janine Wissler, who have only been in power since February – all of them. two news in the Bundestag. – an undesirable development for which their predecessors are primarily responsible “.

As we know, this was Bernd Riexinger for almost nine years in addition to Kipping, who, like his predecessor Klaus Ernst, belongs to the new parliamentary group. Who will lead them is open. While Kipping, who has been in the Bundestag since 2002, relies on “collective wisdom” and warns against the exclusion of a “considerable part of the parliamentary group” by the pursuit of strategic alliances, Wagenknecht wants Presidents Amira Mohamed Ali and Dietmar Bartsch be reformed. -elected They announced on Monday that the issue would be clarified by the likely constitution of the Bundestag on October 26, but left open the question of whether they would stand for election. The successor to Bartsch, who has led the parliamentary group since 2015 and who was one of the main candidates alongside Wissler Left, could be former parliamentary officer Jan Korte.