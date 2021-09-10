Legal right to the whole day in primary school decided

The last major project resulting from the coalition agreement between the Union and the SPD, which should enter into force before the elections, has received the green light in the Federal Council: the legal right to childcare all day at school elementary is coming.

Berlin (dpa) – Children who start school from the school year 2026/2027 are legally entitled to all-day child care in primary school. After the Bundestag, the Bundesrat also approved the “all day promotion law” on Friday.

This was preceded by a long dispute between the federal and state governments over funding for the project. The Bundestag and Bundesrat mediation committee finally reached a compromise on Monday. The federal government has now pledged to contribute 1.3 billion euros to the annual running costs of long-term day care centers. Previously, he had offered just under $ 1 billion. This was not enough for countries. In addition, when it comes to investments in day-to-day locations, the federal government also contributes more to the costs of new construction or renovation than initially anticipated.

The Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia Armin Laschet (CDU) spoke to the Federal Council about strengthening the compatibility between family and work. It is a very important day. “Countless families will thank us,” said Lower Saxony Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD).

Last major coalition project

The legal right to a full day in primary school is the latest big project in the current federal government coalition agreement that will be implemented ahead of the general election. The implementation challenge will be to find enough skilled workers for the estimated 600,000 to 800,000 additional full-time places that now need to be created.