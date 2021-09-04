LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market is set for a Potential Growth Worldwide: Excellent Technology Trends with Business Analysis LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Comprehensive Study by Application (Legal Analytics, Legal Research, E-discovery, Contract Management, E-Billing, Prediction Technology, Others (IP-Management, Cyber Security, Document Automation)), Pricing (Monthly Subscription, Annually Subscription), Component (Software, Services), End User (Lawyers, Clients, Law Firms) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2026

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

ROSS Intelligence, Inc. (United States),Legalmation (United States),Casetext Inc. (United States),LawGeex (United States),LexisNexis (United States),eBREVIA (United States),LegalSifter, Inc. (United States),Luminance Technologies Ltd. (United Kingdom),Kira Inc. (Canada),Blue J Legal Inc. (Canada)

Scope of the Report of LegalTech Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence is increasingly transforming industries, including law practice. Companies that use technology for the legal sector are known as LegalTech companies. They provide software and services to the legal sector, businesses, corporations, and consumers. AI in legal practices is gaining popularity due to increased accuracy and efficiency in legal records keeping with low cost. With the help of Artificial Intelligence, Law firms can review contracts in less time, without compromising on quality. The United States market for LegalTech Artificial Intelligence is expected to rise with the growing number of mergers and acquisitions in the LegalTech industry and significant investments in AI-related technologies in the region. According to the ABAâ€™s 2020 Legal Technology Survey Report, Artificial intelligence-based tools continue to be used by only a very small percentage of law firms.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Legal Analytics, Legal Research, E-discovery, Contract Management, E-Billing, Prediction Technology, Others (IP-Management, Cyber Security, Document Automation)), Pricing (Monthly Subscription, Annually Subscription), Component (Software, Services), End User (Lawyers, Clients, Law Firms)

Market Trend:

Introduction of Blockchain Technology in the Law Sector

Growing Digitization and Increasing Use of Cloud

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for AI-based Solution in the Legal Sector

Increased Efficiency with Fewer Chances of Error by AI Enabled System

Market Opportunities:

Increasing Adoption of AI Technology in Government Agencies and Private Law Firms

Huge Opportunities for Start-ups and New Market Entrants

Increasing Burden of Legal Activities across the Law Sector

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence

Chapter 4: Presenting the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

