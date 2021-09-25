Legislation in Germany | Angela Merkel and Olaf Scholz try to convince the undecided

(Potsdam, Aachen) On the eve of the uncertain federal election in Germany, Angela Merkel and the Social Democrat Olaf Scholz put all their energy into the fight at the last rallies on Saturday to mobilize undecided voters.

Posted on Sep 25, 2021 at 11:36 am

Mathieu FOULKES, Raphaëlle LOGEROT, Yann SCHREIBER Agence France-Presse

Far away from election campaigns, the Chancellor, who has not prepared her successor, no longer shies away from giving the conservative CDU-CSU an unexpected victory.

A defeat of his camp would indeed tarnish the record of the person who, at the age of 16 in the Chancellery, will equal Helmut Kohl’s record of longevity.

“Only every four years you have the opportunity to decide at the federal level who should shape this future in Berlin for you,” said Merkel in Aachen alongside the Christian Democratic candidate, the unpopular and clumsy Armin Laschet.

SPD leader Olaf Scholz

The 60-year-old ex-journalist “has learned politics from the bottom up and rules this state of North Rhine-Westphalia like a prosperous federal state”, praised the German head of government, who in the coming months runs the risk of having to dispose of current events during the Negotiations to form a new government coalition.

“You have to make the right decisions […]because it is about your country and you decide on your future government, “which must ensure” prosperity, security and peace, “emphasized the leader, 67 years old, more than thirty of them in politics.

Since the poll turnaround, in the middle of the summer, the curvy conservative candidate has attacked himself and, with Olaf Scholz, the very moderate SPD leader and Angela Merkel’s finance minister since 2018, waved the specter of a left turn.

Unexpected joker

While the center-right always won more than 30% of the vote in national elections and provided the country with five of the eight post-war chancellors, the conservatives are threatened with their worst election result.

In current polls, the Social Democrats lead with around 25% of voting intentions against 21 to 23% of the votes for the CDU / CSU.

On the home stretch, however, the gap narrowed.

Armin Laschet’s slip in the polls catapulted 63-year-old Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz into an unexpected wildcard. He too tried on Saturday at a closing rally in his constituency of Potsdam to mobilize the hesitant with the promise of “change”.

With his usual slime, which according to his critics verges on boredom, he promised an increase in the minimum wage and winked at the many young people who demonstrated for the climate the day before and who, in his opinion, deserve the honor. “Put your finger on the wound”.

His experience as a great financier also reassures German voters who are looking for the best heir to a chancellor who is still very popular at the zenith.

This concern drives each of the candidates to maintain their closeness to Angela Merkel and bodes well for the continuation of a centrist and pro-European course after the Chancellor’s departure.

The offensive of the conservatives in the past few days against the scarecrow of a “red” coalition of social democrats, environmentalists and the radical left could, however, have borne fruit in part of the electorate.

trauma

Despite the importance of rural climate problems and the trauma of the country hit by the deadly floods in July, the environmental issue has not progressed as far as the Greens had hoped in the race for chancellor candidate.

The candidate of the Greens, Annalena Baerbock, would come in third place with 15% of the votes, ahead of the liberal FDP with around 11%.

Nevertheless, the Greens should play a central role in the future coalition, the formation of which promises to be even more complex than in the past: three parties should be required for the successor to the current “GroKo” from the Union. CSU and SPD.

In the spectrum of possible coalitions, a majority dominated by the left and the Greens or a combination of liberals and the center-right would influence the country’s budget, financial and climate policy decisions and its diplomatic orientations.