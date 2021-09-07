Leisure Boat Market Size, Companies Share, Growth, Opportunities, Trends And Scope Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Leisure Boat Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global leisure boat market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. A leisure boat is a marine vessel used for various tourism and recreational activities. Motorized, non-motorized, runabouts, cabin cruisers, jets, pedals, sailboats and watercraft boats are some commonly available variants. They are small to mid-sized vessels and can be operated through sails and motors. Leisure boats are usually manufactured using fiberglass, aluminum, plastic, wood and various coated fabric materials. Leisure boats are widely used for activities, such as sailing, camping, snorkeling, fishing and boating. They are also equipped with telematics solutions, joystick controls, monitors and digital dashboards for enhanced control.

The global leisure boat market is primarily being driven by the increasing consumer preference for water-based adventure sports and recreational activities. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of boating systems with artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and machine learning (ML) solutions, are providing a thrust to the market growth. These technologies aid in tracking, improving safety and security and preventing potential failures with the boat. Other factors, including the rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with the implementation of various government initiatives for promoting marine tourism, especially in the developing economies, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global leisure boat market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Azimut Benetti S.p.A

Baja Marine

Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH

BRP Inc.

Brunswick Corporation

Chaparral Boats Inc. (Marine Products Corporation)

Farr Yacht Design Ltd.

Ferretti S.P.A. (Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd.)

Fountain Powerboats Inc. (Baja Marine Inc.)

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc.

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

New Leisure Boat Motorized/Power Boats Non-Motorized Boats

Used Leisure Boat Motorized/Power Boats Non-Motorized Boats

Monitoring Equipment Boat and Yacht Monitoring Solutions IoT Sensors Telematics Solutions Others



Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

