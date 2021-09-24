LG to sell premium TVs for $ 1.7 million

Technology continues to evolve over time for the benefit of those who can afford it. The famous South Korean brand LG has announced the launch of its giant LG DVLED televisions. It has a 325-inch screen, or 8.25 meters accessible at a price of 1.7 million dollars. The name DVLED is actually a technology that stands for “Direct View LEDs” that allows you to look directly at LEDs.

It has no electronic component for video processing.

The LG DVLED TV weighs over a ton and features 8K technology. Given the impressive size of the screen, the brand offers a bespoke installation, the cost of which is included in the purchase price. However, unlike smart TV screens, this one does not have an electronic component to process videos. The technologies related to the latter are managed by an external box called the LG Controller. Also, this is a TV for people with a luxurious lifestyle, since the cost of production is not affordable for everyone.

As LG Electronics USA Vice President responsible for DVLED displays Dan Smith says: “It truly is the supercar of home display technologies, delivering quality and performance crafted that appeal to consumers. , but also very exclusive […] LG DVLED Extreme Home Cinema Display technology is designed to last 100,000 hours before reaching half life, which means it could deliver stunning images for more than 10 years. “