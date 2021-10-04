Libya | Evidence of crimes against humanity, according to UN experts

(Geneva) War crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in Libya since 2016, a UN fact-finding mission ended on Monday, and on the same day new mass graves were discovered in the city of Tarhouna, the site of numerous attacks.

Posted on Oct 4, 2021 at 12:04 pm

Christophe VOGT Agence France-Presse

“There are reasons to believe that war crimes have been committed in Libya, while violence in prisons and against migrants in the country may turn out to be a crime against humanity,” underline these experts, who confirm long-standing facts.

However, this independent mission decided not to publish “the list of individuals and groups (both Libyans and foreigners) who may be responsible for the violations, ill-treatment and crimes committed in Libya since 2016”.

“This confidential list will remain that way until it has to be published or shared,” with other bodies that can hold officials accountable, she added.

The report’s authors note that the Libyan judiciary is also investigating most of the cases mentioned by the UN mission, but note that “the process of punishing those guilty of injury or ill-treatment is before major ones Challenges “.

The mission, which consists of three experts Mohamed Auajjar, Chaloka Beyani and Tracy Robinson, collected hundreds of documents, interviewed 150 people and carried out investigations in Libya itself, but also in Tunisia and Italy.

Civilians, migrants and prisoners

“Civilians paid a high price” for the violence that has torn Libya apart for the past 5 years, the report underlines, which also confirms the presence of mercenaries from the Russian private security group Wagner.

He also referred to the recruitment of Syrian child soldiers by the Government of National Unity (GNA), which was supported by Turkey, as well as the killing of women who play an important role in the life of the country.

Experts also highlighted the atrocities in Tarhouna, a rural town about 80 km from the capital Tripoli that has been the scene of kidnappings, torture and mass executions since the summer of 2020 and where dozens of mass graves have been discovered.

Two new mass graves and ten unidentified bodies were discovered there, the Libyan authority responsible for the missing announced on Monday.

The existence of mass graves was first reported to the troops of Marshal Khalifa Haftar, a strong man from eastern Libya, after the city left in June 2020.

Since then, more than 150 remains have been found, causing turmoil and outrage in Libyan society.

The migrants who are looking for Europe in Libya are exposed to all kinds of violence “in prisons and because of the human traffickers,” Chaloka Beyani denounced.

“Our survey shows that attacks on migrants are carried out on a large scale by state and non-state actors, highly organized and state sponsored – all aspects that suggest that they are crimes against humanity.

An “anti-drug” operation carried out by the Libyan authorities on Friday and Saturday in a poor suburb of the capital Tripoli, which mainly targeted irregular migrants, left one dead and at least fifteen injured in Libya.

Experts also highlight the dramatic situation in Libyan prisons, where prisoners are sometimes tortured on a daily basis and families are prevented from visiting.

Arbitrary detention in secret prisons and under intolerable conditions is used by the state and militias against all persons perceived as a threat.

“Violence is used in Libyan prisons to such an extent and with such a level of organization that it can potentially also constitute a crime against humanity,” said Tracy Robinson.

The report is due to be presented to the Human Rights Council in Geneva – the highest UN body in this area – on October 7th.