Libya | Saadi Muammar Gaddafi, son of the former leader, is released

(Tripoli) Saadi Kaddafi, son of former Libyan leader Muammar Kaddafi, who has been detained in a prison in the capital Tripoli since 2014, was released from prison by order of a court, according to the Ministry of Justice.

Posted on Sep 5, 2021 at 6:18 pm

“Saadi Mouammar al-Gaddafi was released from prison following a court decision,” a Justice Department source told AFP.