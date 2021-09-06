Libya | Son and relatives of ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi released

(Tripoli) The Libyan authorities have announced in quick succession the release of a son of Muammar Gaddafi and several measures close to the overthrown dictator, a measure that appears to be part of efforts to achieve national reconciliation in a country plagued by divisions.

Rim TAHER Agence France-Presse

In the wake of the Arab Spring and after 42 years of undisputed power, the Libyan leader and his relatives plunged into a popular uprising in 2011, were eliminated, imprisoned or forced into exile.

Saadi Gaddafi, a former soccer player known as a seducer, who has been detained in a Tripoli prison since 2014, was released on Sunday “in execution of a court ruling issued a few years ago,” the Justice Ministry said, without indicating whether he is still in Was staying in Libya or if he had left the country.

“Saadi was handed over to his family in accordance with the legal requirements,” the government told the National Unity on Monday. No member of the Gaddafi family lives in Libya, most of them have found refuge in the Gulf state of Oman.

According to Libyan media, Saadi Gaddafi, 47, left Libyan territory on a flight to Turkey on Sunday evening.

Saadi Gaddafi was extradited from Niger on March 6, 2014, where he fled after the 2011 uprising. Bachir Rayani. He should also be charged with his alleged involvement in the murderous suppression of the revolt.

Libya has sunk into chaos since 2011, shaped in recent years by the existence of rival powers in East and West against the background of foreign interference, but above all by fratricidal fighting and deadly violence.

In parallel to the political process to get the country out of the rut, efforts are being made, particularly supported by the United Nations, to promote national reconciliation, without which no political gain would be possible.

In its press release, the unity government set up in March under the leadership of the United Nations also recalled its commitment to “release all prisoners without exception according to a court decision” in the spirit of “inclusive national reconciliation based on the application of and compliance with the law”.

Militias that enacted the law in Libya temporarily refused their releases, but these were decided by the judiciary.

A few hours after Saadi Gaddafi’s release, the Presidential Council, which is part of the transitional authorities, announced on Monday “the release of several political prisoners” […] who have served their sentences or have not been tried, including Ahmad Ramadan al-Assebeï ”.

The latter, ex-army colonel and former head of the cabinet and secret services of Muammar Gaddafi, was arrested in September 2011. The nickname “Black Box” was the keeper of the deposed leader’s secrets.

Exile, prison

The current unity government is called upon to organize parliamentary and presidential elections announced for December, but the conduct of the elections is becoming increasingly hypothetical as there is no constitutional framework for this.

The Libyan dictator had centered power in the family circle.

Three of his seven sons died during the revolt in 2011. In addition to Saadi, his son Mohamed sought refuge in Oman, Hannibal is imprisoned in Lebanon and Seif al-Islam, whose trace has been lost, appeared in an interview with New York last July Times.

The wife of the fallen ruler Safiya and their daughter Aisha live in Oman.

Saadi Gaddafi, former head of the Libyan Football Association, was initially known for his brief career in the Italian league before Interpol called for his and his family’s arrest for their role in the 2011 raid.

Although Saadi is accused of shooting demonstrators and other crimes during the uprising, unlike his brother Seif al-Islam, he is not being prosecuted by the International Criminal Court.