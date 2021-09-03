Libya | Violent clashes between two army units

(Tripoli) According to the military command of the Libyan capital, on the night from Thursday to Friday there were violent clashes with heavy artillery between two army units in a southern suburb of Tripoli.

Posted on Sep 3, 2021 at 10:53 am

The clashes, which lasted until Friday morning and for which no immediate results were known, took place around al-Tekbali barracks, the headquarters of the 444th Brigade.

They turned the 444th Brigade, an elite unit of the armed forces, against the “Organ in Support of Stability,” a security apparatus created in January by former Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, the commandant said. The Tripoli soldier Abdelbaset Marouane in a video message posted on the Facebook page of the Tripoli military zone on Friday.

On orders from Commandant Marouane, members of the “Stability Support Organ” launched an attack on the barracks shortly after midnight after the 444th Brigade “ceased to obey military orders,” according to the same source.

The sound of heavy artillery fighting could be heard everywhere in the capital.

On Friday morning, columns of smoke could still be seen in the vicinity of the barracks, said a resident of the Salaheddine district, in which the barracks are located, contacted by AFP by phone.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Libya (Manul) has expressed “deep concern” about the fighting.

In a statement she called “on the competent authorities to meet their responsibilities by ensuring the protection of the civilian population and exercising control over their respective units”.

After the fall of the regime of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya sank into chaos, shaped in recent years by rival powers in East and West against the background of foreign interference.

Despite the end of the fighting in 2020 and the formation of a government in March, divisions quickly re-emerged, with parliamentary and presidential elections scheduled for December.