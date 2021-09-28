Life sentence for the perpetrator of a shooting in a local American newspaper

(Washington) The perpetrator of a murderous shootout in a local American newspaper was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday three years after the attack that caused a stir in the United States.

Jarrod Ramos, 41, pleaded guilty to the attack on the Capital Gazette newsroom on June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, where he shot five people to death before being arrested.

However, he had advocated being taken to hospital instead of jail. A jury had been convened to make a decision and ruled in July that he was criminally responsible.

On Tuesday, his verdict was determined at a hearing at which his victims could speak. According to the journalists present, he did not express any emotion either before these testimonies or during the delivery of the incompressible judgment that guarantees that he will spend the end of his life behind bars.

A lonely and troubled man, Jarrod Ramos had a conflicted relationship with the Capital Gazette after unsuccessfully attacking him for defamation and threatening him repeatedly online.

He criticized him for a 2011 article entitled “Jarrod Wants To Be Your Friend”, in which the newspaper reported the ordeal of a young woman he molested on the Internet, which earned him 90 days’ imprisonment.

He’d spent two years preparing for his attack, scouting in anticipation of his arrest, and even becoming a chess club member.

The drama, one of the worst attacks on a media company in the United States, sent shock waves across the country. The then President Donald Trump had denounced a “terrible” attack that “shocked our country’s conscience”.

“The impact of this case is immense,” said Judge Michael Wachs during the hearing. “To my dismay, he said that planning this attack was the best time of his life,” he added, according to local television station WBAL.