Lindner: FDP wants to conduct preliminary inquiries with Greens

As to who will lead the next federal government, it depends above all on the smallest partners in a coalition: the Greens and the FDP. So the Liberals want preliminary talks.

Belin (AP) – After the federal elections, the FDP would first like to discuss with the Greens a possible coalition with the Union or the SPD. The party leadership had decided to conduct “preliminary probes” with the Greens, President Christian Lindner said after deliberations between the federal executive board and the presidium.

“Between the Greens and the FDP, there are the greatest differences in content in the parties of the Center Democratic which could now talk to each other to form a government,” he explained. “That is why it makes sense, given this polarization that sometimes exists, to seek common ground.”

The FDP and the Greens are also the parties that have most opposed the grand coalition status quo, Lindner said. “And that’s why it makes sense that these two would first seek a conversation with each other to see if, despite all the differences, this could become the progressive center of a new coalition.” Lindner stressed: “Neither the Union nor the SPD are in favor of leaving. Both parties have reigned for a long time. “

After these talks with the Greens, the FDP was open to “accept invitations from the CDU / CSU or the SPD, if they come, on further talks,” Lindner said. Asked about the polarization he mentioned between the FDP and the Greens, he underlined the different approaches to climate protection. The FDP follows “a model more focused on technology”, the Greens sometimes make it a “question of lifestyle”.