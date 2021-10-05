Link between Roundup and Cancer | California court releases mother of sick child

(Los Angeles) A ​​Los Angeles court on Tuesday refused to establish a causal link between exposure to the herbicide Roundup and a rare form of cancer developed by a young child exposed to this Monsanto flagship product.

Ezra Clark was only 4 years old in February 2016 when he was diagnosed with Burkitt’s lymphoma, a particularly aggressive leukemia that can spread to various organs in a flash.

According to the civil lawsuit filed on his behalf by his mother, Destiny Clark, the child was “directly” exposed several times when Roundup was spraying the Monsanto-made herbicide on their property.

However, at the end of the trial, which began September 13, the jury ruled that the causal link between Roundup and the boy’s illness had not been officially established.

“The jury’s verdict […] corresponds both to the assessment of the responsible supervisory authorities worldwide and to the extensive scientific knowledge that has been collected over four decades, ”said the German Bayer Group in a statement.

Since taking over the agrochemical company Monsanto in 2018, Bayer has been confronted with a Roundup litigation in connection with Roundup in the United States. So much so, in fact, that the company announced this summer it would create an additional $ 4.5 billion gross provision to address the potential consequences of lawsuits related to Roundup’s active ingredient, glyphosate, in court.

Attorneys for Destiny Clark and her son have advised AFP that they are considering the option to appeal the verdict.

“This is a very unusual case. The jury just had to say whether or not the boy’s exposure to Roundup caused his cancer. No evidence of Monsanto’s behavior has been admitted, ”they said.

Bayer signed a far-reaching agreement worth more than $ 10 billion in 2020 to put an end to around 125,000 complaints. But a US judge last May rejected part of that plan that would have capped the cost of future class actions.

Roundup is classified as “probably carcinogenic” by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), an offshoot of the WHO. Bayer, for its part, refutes this characterization.