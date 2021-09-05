Links to Saudi businessman | A former assistant to Prince Charles accused

(London) A former advisor to Prince Charles has “temporarily” resigned from his position as director of a foundation the Prince of Wales set up following an investigation into his ties to a Saudi businessman.

Michael Fawcett, Charles’ former valet, is suspected of using his leverage to help honor Saudi businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz, a generous donor from charities linked to the British monarchy, the Sunday Times reported and Mail on Sunday on Sunday.

According to the Sunday Times, Mr Mahfouz, 51, was named Commander of the British Empire by Prince Charles in a private ceremony at Buckingham Palace in November 2016, an event that did not appear on the list of official royal engagements. Receiving such awards helped support the Saudi Arabian’s claim to British citizenship, according to the newspaper.

The Sunday Times notes that Mr. Mahfouz, denying any mistake, would have given large sums of money to restoration projects of particular interest to the Prince of Wales.

Michael Fawcett has resigned from his post as CEO of the Prince’s Foundation, which he has held since 2018, said the foundation established by Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son.

“Michael Fawcett offered on Saturday to temporarily step down from his active role as chief executive officer of the Prince’s Foundation while the directors were investigated,” said Douglas Connell, president of the foundation.

“The Prinzenstiftung accepted this offer. Michael fully supports the ongoing investigation and has confirmed that he will cooperate with the investigation ”.

A Prince’s Foundation spokeswoman also said the allegations against Mr. Fawcett had been taken “very seriously.”

Mr. Fawcett had started working for the royal family as the Queen’s servant in 1981 and rose through the ranks to become Prince Charles’ assistant valet who helped him dress every morning.

In 2003, he was acquitted of allegations of financial misconduct related to the sale of gifts to the royal family.