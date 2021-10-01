List of Top Furniture Manufacturers, Companies and Brands

1

The global furniture market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. As per the analysis by IMARC Group, the top manufacturers in the furniture market are leveraging technological interventions in various parts of the product lifecycle, which includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and sales. They are utilizing sophisticated computer software and tools, like machine learning (ML), data analysis, artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), to develop innovative product variants and cater to evolving consumer needs. This also ensures that the customer receives the superior quality product at an optimum price.

Furniture is a movable article that supports various human activities, including sleeping, seating, and dining. It includes tables, chairs, desks, and cabinets that are used in houses, offices, or institutions. Furniture has also become a necessity in the educational sector with the new age of interactive classrooms.

List of Top Biggest Furniture Manufacturers:

        1. Durham Furniture Inc.
        2. Haworth Inc. (Haworth International Ltd.)
        3. HNI Corporation
        4. Inter IKEA Systems B.V. (Interogo Foundation)
        5. Kimball International Inc.
        6. Kohler Co.
        7. Masco Corporation
        8. Okamura Corporation
        9. Steelcase Inc.
        10. Stickley Furniture Inc.

