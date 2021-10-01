List of Top Furniture Manufacturers, Companies and Brands

The global furniture market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. As per the analysis by IMARC Group, the top manufacturers in the furniture market are leveraging technological interventions in various parts of the product lifecycle, which includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and sales. They are utilizing sophisticated computer software and tools, like machine learning (ML), data analysis, artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), to develop innovative product variants and cater to evolving consumer needs. This also ensures that the customer receives the superior quality product at an optimum price.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed global furniture market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/furniture-market/requestsample

Furniture is a movable article that supports various human activities, including sleeping, seating, and dining. It includes tables, chairs, desks, and cabinets that are used in houses, offices, or institutions. Furniture has also become a necessity in the educational sector with the new age of interactive classrooms.

List of Top Biggest Furniture Manufacturers:

Durham Furniture Inc. Haworth Inc. (Haworth International Ltd.) HNI Corporation Inter IKEA Systems B.V. (Interogo Foundation) Kimball International Inc. Kohler Co. Masco Corporation Okamura Corporation Steelcase Inc. Stickley Furniture Inc.

Browse related reports :

School Furniture Market Research Report: https://bit.ly/3v1UzmN

Office Furniture Market Research Report: https://bit.ly/3F8feeZ

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Read full blog: Top 10 Biggest Furniture Manufacturers in the World : https://bit.ly/2YgesvZ