Lithuania begins construction of fence on border with Belarus

Not only Poland, but also the Baltic States of the EU see themselves under the pressure of Belarusian migration policy. Lithuania and Latvia want to keep migrants away with fences.

Vilnius (dpa) – Lithuania has started building a 508-kilometer fence on its border with Belarus, intended to deter illegal immigrants from entering the country.

The Lithuanian government announced on Wednesday that a construction company has started laying coils of barbed wire in a section near the Druskininkai spa near the border triangle with Belarus and Poland. Preparatory work was underway on other sections.

Once the barrier is installed, the second step towards the end of the year is to erect a four-meter-high fence, which will be helically reinforced with barbed wire. Construction is expected to be completed in 2022 and will cost up to 152 million euros.

Work is also underway to build a fence with Belarus in neighboring Latvia. As a quick fix, 37 kilometers of coils of barbed wire need to be laid out at different border sections. So far, according to a Latvian radio report, 1.7 kilometers have been covered. The Interior Ministry in Riga on Wednesday placed an order for the delivery and installation of a fence to a local company – it is expected to be erected as soon as possible by 2024 at the latest.

The governments of Vilnius and Riga accuse Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko of bringing refugees from crisis areas to the EU’s external border in an organized manner. Lukashenko announced at the end of May that his country would no longer prevent migrants from continuing to enter the EU – in response to tougher Western sanctions.

Lithuania and Latvia – like Poland – now face an influx of Middle Eastern migrants across their borders to authoritarian-ruled Belarus. The two Baltic states of the EU have therefore declared a state of emergency and have started rejecting refugees at the border.