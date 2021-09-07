Livestock Farm Equipment Market Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand, Revenue, Size, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts to 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Livestock Farm Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global livestock farm equipment market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Livestock farm equipment refers to the tools and machines used to manage livestock in dairy and poultry farms. They include milking, grooming, egg handling and feed equipment. For instance, the grooming equipment is powered by an electric motor and includes hoof trimmers, whereas the egg handling machines used in poultry farms include roller and table controls and are used to collect, transport and sort eggs. Milking equipment includes pumps and is utilized to automatically milk goats, buffaloes and cows. These livestock farm equipment aid in increasing the animal yield, generating high-quality products and maintaining the hygiene of the animals.

The global livestock farm equipment market is primarily being driven by the widespread product adoption in dairy farms for enhanced operational efficiency and improved livestock management. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions with the equipment, are providing a thrust to the market growth. These technologies assist the farmers in monitoring grazing patterns, optimizing breeding practices and tracking animals through smartphone applications. Other factors, including the increasing requirement for automating various animal husbandry processes and the rising consumer demand for milk and other dairy products, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global livestock farm equipment market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Afimilk Agricultural Cooperative Ltd.

Bob-White Systems Inc.

FarmTek

Hid Global Corporation (Assa Abloy Inc.)

Hi-Hog Farm & Ranch Equipment Ltd.

IAE Agriculture, Murray Farmcare Ltd.

Omnia Technologies

Pearson International LLC

Real-Tuff Inc.

Royal Livestock Farms Equipment

Texha PA LLC.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Milking Equipment

Cleaning Equipment

Egg Handling Equipment

Feed Equipment

Housing Equipment

Livestock Handling

Foggers, Coolers and Heaters

Others

Breakup by End User:

Poultry Farm

Dairy Farm

Swine Farm

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

