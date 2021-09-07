Livestock Farm Equipment Market Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand, Revenue, Size, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts to 2021-2026

Livestock Farm Equipment Market

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Livestock Farm Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global livestock farm equipment market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Livestock farm equipment refers to the tools and machines used to manage livestock in dairy and poultry farms. They include milking, grooming, egg handling and feed equipment. For instance, the grooming equipment is powered by an electric motor and includes hoof trimmers, whereas the egg handling machines used in poultry farms include roller and table controls and are used to collect, transport and sort eggs. Milking equipment includes pumps and is utilized to automatically milk goats, buffaloes and cows. These livestock farm equipment aid in increasing the animal yield, generating high-quality products and maintaining the hygiene of the animals.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/livestock-farm-equipment-market/requestsample

The global livestock farm equipment market is primarily being driven by the widespread product adoption in dairy farms for enhanced operational efficiency and improved livestock management. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions with the equipment, are providing a thrust to the market growth. These technologies assist the farmers in monitoring grazing patterns, optimizing breeding practices and tracking animals through smartphone applications. Other factors, including the increasing requirement for automating various animal husbandry processes and the rising consumer demand for milk and other dairy products, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.  Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global livestock farm equipment market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

  • Afimilk Agricultural Cooperative Ltd.
  • Bob-White Systems Inc.
  • FarmTek
  • Hid Global Corporation (Assa Abloy Inc.)
  • Hi-Hog Farm & Ranch Equipment Ltd.
  • IAE Agriculture, Murray Farmcare Ltd.
  • Omnia Technologies
  • Pearson International LLC
  • Real-Tuff Inc.
  • Royal Livestock Farms Equipment
  • Texha PA LLC.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

  • Milking Equipment
  • Cleaning Equipment
  • Egg Handling Equipment
  • Feed Equipment
  • Housing Equipment
  • Livestock Handling
  • Foggers, Coolers and Heaters
  • Others

Breakup by End User:

  • Poultry Farm
  • Dairy Farm
  • Swine Farm
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America (United States, Canada)
  • Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
  • Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figureshttps://www.imarcgroup.com/livestock-farm-equipment-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:                                                    

  • Market Performance (2015-2020)
  • Market Outlook (2021-2026)
  • Market Trends
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Structure of the Global Market
  • Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

