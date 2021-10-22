LNG storage Tank Market 2021: Future Growth, COVID-19 Impact, Manufacturers, Demands and Revenue Report scrutinized in the new analysis

The LNG Storage Tank Market in APAC is expected to grow from US$ 2,883.11 million in 2021 to US$ 5,456.70 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The majority of gas traffic in the APAC region is in the form of LNG, and Asia leads the global LNG industry. However, in the APAC region, the international natural gas trading via pipelines is small. A short pipeline connects Malaysia and Singapore, and a pipeline off the coast of China’s Hainan Island transports gas to Hong Kong. A recently built pipeline connecting Myanmar and Thailand is not completely operating, owing to a drop in demand caused by the Asian economic crisis.

The APAC region is greatly affected by COVID-19, the country also homes the largest population across the world, thereby imposing greater risk on many individuals; it is also a world leader of many global brands. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the pandemic has also affected other major economies outside China, such as the large India, Australia, and Japan, and is experiencing downward inflation. The sudden closedown of all economic activities across all countries in the region has highly impacted the marine and oil & gas industry.

Major Key players covered in this report:

• Air Water Inc.

• Chart Industries, Inc.

• CIMC Enric Holding Ltd.

• Cryolor

• IHI Corporation

• India Inox Pvt. Ltd.

• ISISAN AS

• Linde Plc

• McDermott International, Inc.

• Wartsila Corporation

MARKET SEGMENTATION

LNG storage tank Market, by Configuration

• Self-Supporting Tank

• Non-Self-Supporting Tank

LNG storage tank Market, by Type

• LNG Carrier

• LNG Fueled Vessel

The research on the Asia Pacific LNG storage tank market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific LNG storage tank market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific LNG storage tank market.

