Lockdown again in parts of New Zealand

New Zealand has a strict zero covid strategy – and doesn’t compromise. Three new cases of corona have consequences.

Wellington (dpa) – After three new cases of corona infection, stricter restrictions on daily life will again apply in parts of New Zealand from Monday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said three cases had been discovered outside the Auckland mega-city on the North Island. Stricter rules in the affected areas apply for at least five days. Companies must therefore switch to contactless trading. Educational institutions must close if they are not anyway due to school holidays.

At the same time, Ardern urged New Zealanders to get vaccinated as soon as possible. About 78 percent of the country’s eligible population received their first dose of vaccine, of which 46 percent were fully vaccinated. With a higher vaccination quota, we could probably have done without new restrictions, she said.

Restrictions had already been imposed on Auckland itself after the discovery of a single case of corona infection on August 18. The city was considered the stronghold of the Delta Variant eruption in the Pacific state. In the meantime, there has been a small easing with declining numbers.

New Zealand is considered a model country in the fight against the virus and is pursuing a so-called zero Covid strategy. So far, around 4,000 cases of infection have been confirmed, 27 people have died in connection with Covid-19.

At the same time, the government announced that all foreign nationals should be fully vaccinated upon entry from November 1. There are exceptions for refugees, among others, said Minister for Containing the Corona Pandemic, Chris Hipkins. However, New Zealand’s international borders have been closed since March 2020 and relatively few people can enter the country.