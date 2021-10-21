Logistics Robots Market 2021 Industry Demand Analysis with Major Players –AGV International ,Clearpath Robotics ,Daifuku Co. Ltd. ,Fanuc Corporation ,Fetch Robotics Inc ,Toshiba Corporation

The Logistics Robots market was valued at US$ 4,356.2 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.10% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$ 20,293.4 million by 2027. The increase in the number of logistics and warehousing companies that are robustly focusing on incorporating robots to gain the benefits of enhanced efficiency, speed, and augmented profits to remain competitive in a market.

The global logistics robots market is driven by factors such as a growing percentage of aging population globally leading towards labour shortage and augmenting supply chain networks globally, but high capital investment for the deployment of logistics robots is anticipated to restrain the market growth of the logistics robots market during the forecast period. However, rising warehouse automation and well-established market in APAC and European countries are likely to deliver substantial growth opportunities to improve market share for industry players in the near future.

Major Players in the market are:

Key vendors engaged in the Logistics Robots market and covered in this report:

AGV International

Clearpath Robotics

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Fanuc Corporation

Fetch Robotics Inc.

Kion Group AG

KNAPP AG

Kollmorgen

KUKA AG

Toshiba Corporation

Researchers also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent regulatory changes and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Logistics Robots Market

The COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, has spread at a fast pace worldwide. The global factory shutdowns, travel bans, and border lockdowns, to combat and contain the outbreak, have impacted every industry and economy worldwide. The majority of the manufacturing plants are either temporarily shut or operating with minimum staff; due to which the Logistics Robots and related components are disrupted. Additionally, the demand for frozen foods has been showcasing a slowdown since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the countries

By Robot Type

Robotic Arm

AGV

Collaborative Mobile Robots

Others

By Function

Pick & Place

Palletizing and De-palletizing

Transportation

Packaging

By Industry

Healthcare

E-Commerce

Automotive

Outsource Logistics

Retail

Consumer Goods

Food and Beverages

Others

Table of Content:

Chapter1. Executive Summary

Chapter2. Research Methodology

Chapter3. Market Outlook

Chapter4. Global Logistics Robots Market Overview, By Type

Chapter5. Global Logistics Robots Market Overview, By Application

Chapter6. Global Logistics Robots Market Overview, By Region

Chapter7. Company Profiles

