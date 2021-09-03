Logistics Service Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Mode of Transportation (Roadways, Waterways, Rail and, Airways); Logistics Providers (First & Second Party Logistics, Third Party Logistics, Fourth Party Logistics, and Fifth Party Logistics); End-users (Government & Public Utilities, Healthcare, Industrial Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, and Aerospace & Defense, and Others)

The Logistics Services market was valued at US$ 1,122.6 Bn in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 2,029.4 Bn by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2025.

Major Players in the market are: CEVA Logistics, PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT (HOLDING) LTD., United Parcel Service (UPS), C.H. Robinson Worldwide, A.P. MOLLER – MAERSK, Nippon Express, FedEx, DB Schenker, DHL International GmbH, KUEHNE + NAGELInc.

Global Logistics Service Market: Applications and Types

The Logistics Service Industry report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Logistics Service Industry analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

Firstly, this report focuses on price, sales, revenue and growth rate of each type, as well as the types and each type price of key manufacturers, through interviewing key manufacturers. Second on basis of segments by manufacturers, this report focuses on the sales, price of each type, average price of Logistics Service Market, revenue and market share, for key manufacturers.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Third by regions, this report focuses on the sales (consumption), production, import and export of Logistics Service Market in North America, Japan, Europe, India, Southeast Asia and China.

Studying and analyzing the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Logistics Service industry, the report provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The Global Logistics Service Industry focus on Global major leading industry players, providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

