London | The jihadist attack in February 2020 could have been avoided, say the judiciary

(London) The knife attack by a jihadist in London who left two wounded in February 2020 could have been avoided if the perpetrator had been returned to prison after being seen buying equipment to make a fake explosives belt, estimated on Friday the British judiciary.

Posted on Aug 20, 2021 at 8:31 am

Sudesh Amman was released from prison less than two weeks before the February 2 attack after serving half of his 40-month sentence for possession and distribution of jihadist materials.

The 20-year-old was considered so dangerous after his release that he was closely watched by armed police, which enabled him to be neutralized about a minute after the attack began.

After 11 hours of deliberation, the London jury investigating the matter ruled that the suspect “legally” killed the suspect but that the authorities “missed an opportunity” to return him to prison two days earlier.

An emergency meeting between police officers and MI5 was held that day because undercover agents saw Sudesh Amman buying items – glue, aluminum, and bottles of a Scottish sparkling drink – that can be used to make a dummy blasting belt.

In the end, the probation service decided not to send him back to prison and instead opted for increased supervision.

Coroner Nicholas Hilliard on Friday greeted officials who “exposed themselves to danger” during the attack and praised their courage.

PHOTO DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE ARCHIVE

Investigators at work at the scene of the accident

In a shopping street in the London borough of Streatham, the attacker stabbed two people in a fake explosives vest. A third person was injured by a broken glass caused by a police fire.

The attack came shortly after the deaths of two people in late 2019 by a man convicted of terrorism near London Bridge, prompting the government to pass a law to prevent automatic layoffs.