London would like to force migrant boats to turn back

Time and time again, migrants arrive in Britain in boats across the Channel. And since Brexit, people who entered illegally can no longer simply be returned to the EU. From now on, British border guards should rely on a new approach.

London (AP) – British patrols would in future reject boats carrying migrants from their own waters into the Channel instead of escorting them to the English coast.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel has given a corresponding instruction to the border protection authority, several media reported on Thursday, citing government circles. A meeting between Patel and his French counterpart Gerald Darmanin on the subject ended Wednesday without tangible result.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had previously announced that he would use “all possible tactics at our disposal” to stop the crossing of the strait.

However, the experts believe that the rejection of the boats is hardly possible in practice without the cooperation of the French authorities. The tactic involves too many dangers in view of the often poorly navigable boats with which migrants travel. Since Brexit, UK authorities can no longer easily return asylum seekers who have entered EU countries illegally.

French Interior Minister Darmanin responded with criticism. “France will not accept a practice contrary to the law of the sea, nor financial blackmail,” he wrote on Twitter. Britain must live up to its obligations. The friendship between the two countries deserves better than an attitude which disrupts cooperation.

The hot weather had led to an increase in crossing attempts in recent days. According to the British Home Office, 785 people crossed the Channel to England on small boats on Monday alone. According to the BBC, more than 13,000 people have already crossed the strait to England this year. In the year 2020, 8,400 people traveled to the UK this way.