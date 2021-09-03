Long-haul flight in Belarus: ICAO report expected in November

(Montreal) The report by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on the diversion of a commercial Ryanair flight through Belarus last May will be released this fall, the Montreal-based UN agency said on Friday.

“The results of the investigation and the conclusions are expected in November this year at the 224th session of the Council,” the organization said in a statement.

After the emergency landing of this aircraft on May 23, the ICAO initiated a “factual investigation” after an emergency meeting behind closed doors had taken place a few days earlier and brought together the Council’s 36 diplomatic representatives.

Dissident arrested

The hijacking of the plane carrying the dissident Roman Protasevich had sparked international outrage. Several countries, including the US, Canada, the UK and the European Union, have announced sanctions against Belarus in recent months.

PHOTOS TELEGRAM ACCOUNTS ZHELTYE SLIVY AND NEVOLF, VIA ARCHIV AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Belarusian dissident Roman Protasevich (26) (right) and his wife Sofia Sapega (23) were pictured during their respective interrogations by the police in Minsk after their arrest on May 23, 2021. Her plane, which is supposed to bring her from Athens, Greece, to Vilnius, Lithuania, was intercepted by a Belarusian fighter jet and diverted to Minsk. The Belarusian authorities claimed to have received a bomb threat against the Ryanair aircraft.

“The investigation team conducting the fact-checking of Ryanair flight FR4978 under the direction of the ICAO Secretariat will present a second update to the ICAO Council on September 13,” said a spokesman for the organization.

This interim investigation report could then be published on that day if the Council agrees to the disclosure of the information it contains.

The organization, which has no regulatory powers, is responsible for enacting the rules for civil aviation. In the event of a proven violation of international rules, its role is to help countries that so wish to have discussions, impose judgments, and impose sanctions under the Chicago Convention, the ICAO specifies online.