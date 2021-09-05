Louisiana | A few weeks without electricity for some regions

(Houma) Full power restoration in some of Louisiana’s hardest hit areas by Hurricane Ida could take a few more weeks, the Entergy Louisiana chief warned on Saturday.

Posted on Sep 4, 2021 at 8:30 pm

At least 16 deaths were attributed to the storm in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

Ida damaged or destroyed more than 22,000 electricity pylons, more than Hurricanes Katrina, Zeta and Delta combined.

More than 5,200 transformers fell.

“The extent of the devastation makes some places quite difficult or almost impossible to enter and fully assess,” said Phillip May of five communities in southeast Louisiana that have faced the longest delays. The company plans to restore full performance for some customers by September 29th or even longer.

About a quarter of New Orleans residents and all of the city’s hospitals have been restored to power, and the city’s 27 electrical substations are ready to serve customers, said Deanna Rodriguez, president and CEO of Entergy New Orleans.

Most customers should have electricity by Wednesday, Entergy said.