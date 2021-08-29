Louisiana | Hurricane Ida hits land, more than 400,000 households without electricity

(New Orleans) Hurricane Ida continued its devastating course in Louisiana on Sunday, exactly 16 years to the day after the devastation of Katrina, with winds of up to 150 mph, making it one of the worst weather episodes in decades this south has hit region of the United States.

“It’s a potentially fatal cyclone,” said President Joe Biden, who visited the headquarters of the US Crisis Management Agency (FEMA) on Sunday.

The US President urged people to take Hurricane Ida, which hit land shortly before noon (5 p.m. GMT), seriously.

In New Orleans, gusts of wind swept through deserted streets, all shops, gas stations and houses were barricaded and the French Quarter finally emptied, AFP found on site.

Power outages

The strength of the gusts had dropped two river shuttles in New Orleans on Sunday afternoon. One was recovered while the other was still tossed around the Mississippi, according to local newspapers.

“Once the hurricane is over, you need to prepare to stay at the shelter you are in for at least 72 hours,” State Governor John Bel Edwards said at a conference.

On CNN, the governor estimated that the costly levee system built after the devastation of Katrina in 2005 should “hold”.

According to the specialized website poweroutage.us, more than 410,000 households were without electricity at around 4 p.m. local time. Sea levels were more than five feet above their usual high average in several places, reports the American Hurricane Center (NHC).

In a neighborhood to the east of the city, a few hours before Ida’s arrival, the residents had finished their preparations. Charles Fields therefore stored his garden furniture in his house. “I’m not sure I’m ready, but we have to face it,” he said.

Shops are barricaded on Canal Street

“We’ll see how it holds,” said this resident, who found himself with more than three meters of water in his living room during the passage from Katrina.

130 km away, in the capital Baton Rouge, a curfew has been imposed on the entire city west of the Mississippi from dusk to dawn.

“Don’t go out”

Ida “will be one of the most powerful hurricanes to hit Louisiana since at least the 1850s,” warned John Bel Edwards on Saturday.

“Don’t go out,” hammered the American weather services all weekend, recommending residents to seek refuge in a windowless room in their place of residence and to be sealed there.

The memory of Katrina, who hit land on August 29, 2005, exactly 16 years ago, is still painful in Louisiana: More than 1,800 people died and storms caused tens of billions of euros in damage.

“I know it is very painful to think that another major storm like Hurricane Ida could hit land this anniversary,” said John Bel Edwards. “But we’re not the same state as we were 16 years ago, we have a system to reduce the risk of hurricanes. ”

Hundreds of emergency specialists and supplies of water, food and power generators will be dispatched, Joe Biden said Saturday.

Local authorities, the Red Cross and other organizations plan to open “dozen of shelters for at least 16,000 people,” the White House added on Sunday.

Hurricane Ida and Delta variant

As the surface of the oceans warms up, hurricanes get stronger, according to scientists. In particular, they pose an increasingly significant risk to coastal communities falling victim to underwater phenomena exacerbated by sea level rise.

And the hurricane hits a region already on health alert: the Delta variant hit the hardest-vaccinated Louisiana and brought the hospital system to its knees, with nearly 2,700 hospital patients and as many daily deaths as the peak of the pandemic.

The storm is therefore coming at “a very difficult time,” said the governor, and “is extremely difficult for us as the hospitals are so full of COVID-19 patients.”

“Make sure you wear a mask and try to keep your distance,” Joe Biden, who declared a state of emergency in Louisiana, reminded residents who were forced to go to shelters.