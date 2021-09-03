Lugs Market Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2027 – ABB, Schneider Electric, 3M, molex, PENTAIR, Panduit

The Global Lugs Market Report Forecast 2021-2027, is a valuable source of the research, covers all the records and data for business strategists. It provides the Lugs industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic data and competitive analysis. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Lugs industry and provides data for building strategies to increase the market growth and effectiveness.

The Lugs Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR around 1.4% during the forecast period 2021 to 2027.

Market key Players: – ABB, Schneider Electric, 3M, molex, PENTAIR, Panduit, Cembre, ILSCO, Burndy, ASK POWER, Klauke, Taixing Longyi, Romac, NSi, Penn-Union, CABAC, NARVA, SJ and others.

Segment by Type:

Fastener Type

Crimping Type

Other

Segment by Applications:

Electrical Industrial

Telecommunications

Automotive

Other

Market Analysis

Lugs are Handles or connectors used for connecting cables to electrical appliances, other cables, surfaces, or mechanisms. One end of a cable lug is typically used for connecting a cable, which could be soldered, welded, or crimped depending on the type. The connection end of the lug is then fastened to a matching terminal or connection point by means of a bolt, screw, or spring clip.

Global Lugs key players include Thomas & Betts, Schneider Electric, 3M, molex, PENTAIR, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 20%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by China, and North America, both have a share about 45 percent.

In terms of product, Crimping Type lugs is the largest segment, with a share over 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Electrical industrial, followed by Telecommunications, Automotive, etc.

The global Lugs market is analyzed in the course of key geographies especially North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India Each of these regions is analyzed at the concept of market findings in the course of essential countries in the ones regions for a macro-level.

Full Report Link :-

