Lung Cancer Surgery Market Competitive Analysis: Ethicon US, LLC, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Olympus Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated

Lung Cancer Surgery Market report offers noteworthy data along with future forecasts and thorough analysis of the market on the international and regional levels. Some of the data models employed for the research methodology are vendor positioning grid, market timeline analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. This market report studies the trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics that have been observed to be helpful in developing production strategies for the industry. The global Lung Cancer Surgery Market analysis report covers market shares for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America.

Request for FREE Sample Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4534721

List of companies profiled in the report:

Accuray Inc. (US)

AngioDynamics Inc. (US)

Ethicon US, LLC (US)

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (US)

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

Teleflex Incorporated (US)

Ackermann Instrumente GmbH (Germany)

KARL STORZ GmbH (Germany)

Scanlan International Inc. (US)

TROKAMED GmbH (Germany)

Medtronic Plc. (Ireland)

Siemens Healthcare (Germany)

Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany)

Phoenix Surgical Holdings Limited (England)

Key Surgical LLC (US)

Surgical Holdings (England)

FusionKraft (India)

KLS Martin Group (Germany)

Sontec Instruments Inc. (US)

Wexler Surgical Inc. (US)

The Lung Cancer Surgery Market research report contains the drivers and restraints for the Lung Cancer Surgery Market that are obtained with the help of SWOT analysis, and also shows all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands with their systemic company profiles, that are driving the market. According to this industry analysis report, the global market is anticipated to witness a moderately higher growth rate during the forecast period. Commitment, quality, dedication, and transparency in the research report are all followed throughout to give the best service to the clients.

The global lung cancer surgery market is projected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2026 from USD 5.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. Market growth is largely driven by factors such as the technological advancements in lung cancer treatment, increasing incidence and prevalence of lung cancer, growing trend of smoking tobacco, rising geriatric population, increasing emphasis on early diagnosis & treatment of cancers, and availability of reimbursement.

Lung Cancer Surgery Market analysis gives a clear idea on various segments that are relied upon to observe the quickest business development amid the estimate forecast frame. This report indicates a professional and all-inclusive study of the market that focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, competitor analysis, leading segments, and geographical analysis. With the particular base year and the historic year, definite estimations and calculations are carried out in this business report. The Lung Cancer Surgery Market research report displays a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all the major regions across the globe.

“The high growth potential of emerging economies and the growing number of acquisitions by key players have also opened an array of opportunities for the growth of the lung cancer surgery market.”

“The surgical instruments segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the lung cancer surgery market, by surgical devices, during the forecast period“

Based on devices, the lung cancer surgery market is segmented into surgical instruments, monitoring & visualizing, and endosurgical equipment. In 2020, the surgical instruments segment accounted for the largest market share. The rising prevalence & incidence of lung cancer, rising government support and funding, and the increasing adoption of surgical procedures for lung cancer treatment are the factors driving the market growth.

“Minimally Invasive Surgeries segment accounted for the highest CAGR”

Based on procedures, the lung cancer surgery market is segmented into thoracotomy and minimally invasive surgeries. In 2020, the thoracotomy segment accounted for the larger share of the lung cancer surgery market. However, the minimally invasive surgeries segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The growing adoption of minimally invasive techniques, increasing technological advancements, availability of reimbursement policies, and the increasing trend of robotic surgeries are the factors driving the growth of this market segment.

“Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region lung cancer surgery market”

The Asian market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing incidence and prevalence of lung cancer, and rising trend of smoking tobacco.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 30%

By Designation: C-level – 27%, D-level – 18%, and Others – 55%

By Region: North America – 55%, Europe – 25%, Asia – 15, and RoW – 5%

Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global lung cancer surgery market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as devices, procedures, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall lung cancer surgery market and its sub-segments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=4534721

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 1 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.2 Primary Data

Figure 2 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 3 Lung Cancer Surgery Market: Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

Figure 4 Lung Cancer Surgery Market: Top-Down Approach

2.4 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 5 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 6 Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 7 Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 8 Lung Cancer Surgical Instruments Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 9 Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Region, 2020 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market Overview

Figure 10 Rising Incidence Of Lung Cancer To Drive Overall Market Growth During The Forecast Period

4.2 Hand Instrument Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 11 Stapler Segment Accounted For The Largest Share Of The Market In 2020

4.3 Monitoring & Visualizing Systems Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 12 The Cameras And Video Support Segment Accounted For The Largest Market Share In 2020 (Usd Million)

4.4 Lung Cancer Surgery Devices Market, By Region, (2020−2026)

Figure 13 Asia To Register The Highest Growth Rate During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 14 Lung Cancer Surgery Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Incidence Of Lung Cancer

5.2.1.1.1 The Growing Trend Of Smoking Tobacco

5.2.1.1.2 Rising Geriatric Population

5.2.1.2 Increasing Emphasis On Early Diagnosis & Treatment Of Cancers

5.2.1.2.1 Increasing Funding For Early Detection Of Cancer

5.2.1.2.2 Rising Number Of Diagnostic Centers For The Early Detection Of Cancer

5.2.1.3 Rising Technological Advancements In Lung Cancer Treatment

5.2.1.4 Availability Of Reimbursements

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 The High Cost Of Lung Cancer Diagnosis & Treatments

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increasing Adoption Of Refurbished Imaging Systems

5.2.4.2 The Dearth Of Skilled Oncologists

5.3 Covid – 19 Impact Analysis In The Lung Cancer Surgery Market

6 Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

Table 1 Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 2 Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2 Surgical Instruments

Table 3 Surgical Instruments Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 4 Surgical Instruments Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 5 Surgical Instruments Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 6 Surgical Instruments Market, By Region, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2.1 Powered Surgical Instruments

6.2.1.1 Consistent Performance And Optimum Functionality During Surgical Procedures To Drive The Market Growth For Powered Instruments

Table 7 Powered Surgical Instruments Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 8 Powered Surgical Instruments Market, By Region, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2.2 Hand Instruments

Table 9 Hand Instruments Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 10 Hand Instruments Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 11 Hand Instruments Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 12 Hand Instruments Market, By Region, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2.2.1 Staplers

6.2.2.1.1 Time Effectivity Of Staplers Over Suturing To Drive The Market Growth

Table 13 Hand Instruments Market For Staplers, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 14 Hand Instruments Market For Staplers, By Region, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2.2.2 Forceps

6.2.2.2.1 Surgical Forceps Are The Most Widely Used Instruments

Table 15 Hand Instruments Market For Forceps, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 16 Hand Instruments Market For Forceps, By Region, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2.2.3 Retractors

6.2.2.3.1 Retractors Are Flexible; Key Factor Driving Market Growth

Table 17 Hand Instruments Market For Retractors, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 18 Hand Instruments Market For Retractors, By Region, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2.2.4 Rib Shears

6.2.2.4.1 Increasing Thoracotomy Procedures Worldwide To Drive The Adoption Of Rib Shears

Table 19 Hand Instruments Market For Rib Shears, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 20 Hand Instruments Market For Rib Shears, By Region, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2.2.5 Cutters

6.2.2.5.1 Use Of Mechanical Cutters For Debridement Procedures To Drive The Market Growth

Table 21 Hand Instruments Market For Cutters, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 22 Hand Instruments Market For Cutters, By Region, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2.2.6 Clamps

6.2.2.6.1 Clamps Are Lightweight; Key Factor Driving Market Growth

Table 23 Hand Instruments Market For Clamps, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 24 Hand Instruments Market For Clamps, By Region, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2.2.7 Scissors

6.2.2.7.1 Scissors Are An Essential Tool In Surgeries As They Have Versatile Applications

Table 25 Hand Instruments Market For Scissors, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 26 Hand Instruments Market For Scissors, By Region, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2.2.8 Trocars

6.2.2.8.1 The Increasing Number Of Cardiothoracic Surgeries To Drive The Market Growth For Trocars

Table 27 Hand Instruments Market For Trocars, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 28 Hand Instruments Market For Trocars, By Region, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2.2.9 Elevators

6.2.2.9.1 Elevators Help In The Clear Visualization Of A Body Cavity

Table 29 Hand Instruments Market For Elevators, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 30 Hand Instruments Market For Elevators, By Region, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2.2.10 Other Hand Instruments

Table 31 Other Hand Instruments Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 32 Other Hand Instruments Market, By Region, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

6.3 Monitoring And Visualizing Systems

Table 33 Monitoring And Visualizing Systems Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 34 Monitoring And Visualizing Systems Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 35 Monitoring And Visualizing Systems Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 36 Monitoring And Visualizing Systems Market, By Region, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

6.3.1 Cameras And Video Support

6.3.1.1 Improved Quality Of Images And Visualization During Surgeries To Drive The Market Growth Of This Segment

Table 37 Monitoring And Visualizing Systems Market For Cameras And Video Support, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 38 Monitoring And Visualizing Systems Market For Cameras And Video Support, By Region, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

6.3.2 Endoscopic Trocars With Optical Views

6.3.2.1 Increasing Endoscopic Surgeries For Lung Cancer To Drive The Market Growth Of This Segment

Table 39 Monitoring And Visualizing Systems Market For Endoscopic Trocars With Optical Views, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 40 Monitoring And Visualizing Systems Market For Endoscopic Trocars With Optical Views, By Region, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

6.4 Endosurgical Equipment

6.4.1 Increasing Adoption Of Robotic Surgeries For Lung Cancer To Drive The Market Growth

Table 41 Endosurgical Equipment Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 42 Endosurgical Equipment Market, By Region, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

7 Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

Table 43 Lung Cancer Survival Rate For Different Stages, By Type Of Lung Cancer, 2021

Table 44 Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 45 Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 46 Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 47 Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (No. Of Procedures)

7.2 Thoracotomy

Table 48 Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market For Thoracotomy, By Type, 2016–2019 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 49 Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market For Thoracotomy, By Type, 2020–2026 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 50 Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market For Thoracotomy, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 51 Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market For Thoracotomy, By Region, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 52 Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market Size Thoracotomy, By Region, 2016–2019 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 53 Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market For Thoracotomy, By Region, 2020–2026 (No. Of Procedures)

7.2.1 Lobectomy

7.2.1.1 The Probability Of Getting Rid Of The Primary Source Of Cancer With This Technique Is A Major Factor Driving The Market Growth

Table 54 Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market For Lobectomy, By Region, 2016–2019 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 55 Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market For Lobectomy, By Region, 2020–2026 (No. Of Procedures)

7.2.2 Sleeve Resection

7.2.2.1 Sleeve Resection Enables The Removal Of Centrally Located Tumors

Table 56 Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market For Sleeve Resection, By Region, 2016–2019 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 57 Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market For Sleeve Resection, By Region, 2020–2026 (No. Of Procedures)

7.2.3 Segmentectomy

7.2.3.1 Segmentectomy Is Performed To Remove The Portion Of A Lobe During Early-Stage Cancer

Table 58 Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market For Segmentectomy, By Region, 2016–2019 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 59 Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market For Segmentectomy, By Region, 2020–2026 (No. Of Procedures)

7.2.4 Pneumonectomy

7.2.4.1 Pneumonectomy Is An Open Surgery Performed To Treat Lung Cancer

Table 60 Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market For Pneumonectomy, By Region, 2016–2019 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 61 Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market For Pneumonectomy, By Region, 2020–2026 (No. Of Procedures)

7.3 Minimally Invasive Surgeries

7.3.1 Shorter Hospital Stays, Quicker Recovery, And Smaller Incisions Are Factors Driving The Growth Of Mis

Table 62 Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market For Minimally Invasive Surgeries, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 63 Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market For Minimally Invasive Surgeries, By Region, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 64 Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market For Minimally Invasive Surgeries, By Region, 2016–2019 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 65 Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market For Minimally Invasive Surgeries, By Region, 2020–2026 (No. Of Procedures)

8 Lung Cancer Surgery Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

Table 66 Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 67 Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Region, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 68 Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 69 Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Region, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 70 Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 71 Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Region, 2020 – 2026 (No. Of Procedures)

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Rising Growth Initiatives Undertaken By Key Players To Drive Market Growth

Table 72 List Of Related Conferences In North America, 2021

Figure 15 North America: Lung Cancer Surgery Market Snapshot

Table 73 North America: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 74 North America: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Country, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 75 North America: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 76 North America: Lung Cancer Surgery Market, By Country, 2020–2026 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 77 North America: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 78 North America: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 79 North America: Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 80 North America: Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 81 North America: Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 82 North America: Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 83 North America: Thoracotomy Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 84 North America: Thoracotomy Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (No. Of Procedures)

8.2.2 Us

8.2.2.1 Rising Healthcare Spending To Drive The Market Growth In The Us

Table 85 Us: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 86 Us: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 87 Us: Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 88 Us: Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 89 Us: Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 90 Us: Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 91 Us: Thoracotomy Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 92 Us: Thoracotomy Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (No. Of Procedures)

8.2.3 Canada

8.2.3.1 Increasing Incidences Of Lung Cancer To Drive The Market Growth In Canada

Table 93 Canada: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 94 Canada: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 95 Canada: Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 96 Canada: Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 97 Canada: Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 98 Canada: Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 99 Canada: Thoracotomy Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 100 Canada: Thoracotomy Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (No. Of Procedures)

8.3 Europe

Table 101 Europe: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 102 Europe: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Country, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 103 Europe: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 104 Europe: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 105 Europe: Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 106 Europe: Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 107 Europe: Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 108 Europe: Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 109 Europe: Thoracotomy Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 110 Europe: Thoracotomy Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (No. Of Procedures)

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 The Majority Of The Costs Related To Treatments In Germany Are Covered By The Gkv System, Thus Driving Market Growth

Table 111 Germany: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 112 Germany: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

8.3.2 Uk

8.3.2.1 The Increasing Burden Of Lung Cancer In The Uk To Drive Market Growth

Table 113 Uk: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 114 Uk: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

8.3.3 France

8.3.3.1 Favorable Reimbursement Support In France To Drive The Adoption Rate For Advanced Treatments & Surgeries

Table 115 France: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 116 France: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.4.1 The Growing Geriatric Population In Italy Drives The Demand For Associated Treatments

Table 117 Italy: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 118 Italy: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.5.1 Rising Life Expectancy To Drive The Geriatric Population, Thus Positively Impacting Overall Market Growth In Spain

Table 119 Spain: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 120 Spain: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

8.3.6 Rest Of Europe (Roe)

Table 121 Lung Cancer Incidence In Key Roe Countries, 2018 Vs. 2025

Table 122 Roe: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 123 Roe: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

8.4 Asia

Figure 16 Asia: Lung Cancer Surgery Market Snapshot

Table 124 Asia: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 125 Asia: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Country, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 126 Asia: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 127 Asia: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Country, 2020–2026 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 128 Asia: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 129 Asia: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 130 Asia: Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 131 Asia: Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 132 Asia: Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 133 Asia: Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 134 Asia: Thoracotomy Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 135 Asia: Thoracotomy Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (No. Of Procedures)

8.4.1 China

8.4.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population And Healthcare Spending To Drive The Market Growth In China

Table 136 China: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 137 China: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 138 China: Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 139 China: Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 140 China: Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 141 China: Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 142 China: Thoracotomy Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 143 China: Thoracotomy Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (No. Of Procedures)

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.2.1 Government Initiatives For Cancer Control To Drive The Market Growth In Japan

Table 144 Japan: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 145 Japan: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 146 Japan: Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 147 Japan: Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 148 Japan: Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 149 Japan: Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 150 Japan: Thoracotomy Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 151 Japan: Thoracotomy Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (No. Of Procedures)

8.4.3 India

8.4.3.1 The Rising Population And The Growing Prevalence Of Lung Cancer Due To Smoking Drives The Market Growth In India

Table 152 India: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 153 India: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 154 India: Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 155 India: Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 156 India: Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 157 India: Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 158 India: Thoracotomy Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 159 India: Thoracotomy Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (No. Of Procedures)

8.4.4 Rest Of Asia

Table 160 Incidence Of Cancer In Asian Countries

Table 161 Roa: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 162 Roa: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 163 Roa: Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 164 Roa: Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 165 Roa: Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 166 Roa: Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 167 Roa: Thoracotomy Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 168 Roa: Thoracotomy Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (No. Of Procedures)

8.5 Rest Of The World

Table 169 Lung Cancer Incidence In Key Latin American Countries, 2018 Vs. 2025

Table 170 Row: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 171 Row: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 172 Row: Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 173 Row: Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 174 Row: Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 175 Row: Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 176 Row: Thoracotomy Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (No. Of Procedures)

Table 177 Row: Thoracotomy Market, By Type, 2020–2026 (No. Of Procedures)

9 Competitive Landscape

Get Direct Order of this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4534721

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.

Contact Us:

Corporate Headquarters

Tower B5, office 101,

Magarpatta SEZ,

Hadapsar, Pune-411013, India

+ 1 888 391 5441

sales@reportsandreports.com