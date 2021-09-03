Luxury Boxes Market Analysis and Review 2021-2028 | Trends Market Research

Global Luxury Boxes Market is accounted for $6.65 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $10.42 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as increasing packaging industry, changing buyer inclinations and rising disposable income are driving the market growth. However, price volatility of raw materials is restraining the market growth.

Luxury boxes are used for packaging and decorating high-end products and generally used in healthcare and medical, FMCG, and household products. Prominent packaging manufacturers are accessing different high quality materials and inventive shapes, as these properties improve the consumer experience. Luxury brand manufacturers are investing in packaging as a strategy to improve their brand image.

Based on Material, Glass segment held significant market share during the forecast period due to strong sustainability associations and aesthetically appealing properties. By geography, Asia Pacific acquired the largest market share owing to an increase in consumer spending in China, India, Japan, and other countries over the forecast period. The growing demand for packaged food and beverages, personal care, healthcare goods and alcoholic beverages are fuelling the growth in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Luxury Boxes Market include Mondi Group, International Paper, Sunrise Packaging, Robinson, Karl Knauer KG, Mayr-Melnhof Karton, Metsa Board, HH Deluxe Packaging, Stevenage Packaging, DS Smith, Smurfit Kappa, Stora Enso, McLaren Packaging, Keskeny & Co Ltd, Verpack (Diam Group), Solutia Italia, Westrock, Coverisa and Kolbus GmbH.

Materials Covered:

• Wood

• Metal

• Paper

• Plastic

• Glass

• Other Materials

Types Covered:

• Tray with Sleeve

• Flip top or Cigar box

• Telescopic

• Neck Box

• Book Style

• Clamshell

End Users Covered:

• Food

• Apparel

• Tobacco

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

• Beverages

• Jewellery

• Electronics

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

