Luxury Travel Market: Industry Growth Rate, Size 2021, Top Key Players, Share and Forecast to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Luxury Travel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global luxury travel market exhibited XX growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Luxury travel services include premium, exclusive, and personalized facilities that enhance the overall experience of an individual’s stay. These services include in-room dining, plush beds, gourmet meals, complimentary Wi-Fi, innovative destinations, reliable transport, etc. Currently, several travel companies offer authentic holiday packages with unique activities, offbeat destinations, 24 hours per day support, etc. This attracts a large consumer base for luxury travel services across the globe.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Luxury Travel Market Trends:

Inflating disposable income levels and improving transport facilities are leading to the increasing willingness of individuals to spend on different leisure activities and exotic holiday experiences. This represents one of the primary factors propelling the luxury travel market growth. Moreover, the emerging trend of modern campsites or innovative glamping accommodations and the rising inclination towards eco-friendly travel solutions are further bolstering the market growth. Additionally, numerous travel companies are increasingly utilizing advanced technologies to allow online booking of trips, better access to travel data, compare reservation options, reduce time and effort of travelers, etc. Besides this, the escalating demand for Bleisure travel solutions, incorporating business with recreational activities, will continue to strengthen the luxury travel market in the coming years.

Global Luxury Travel Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC

Butterfield & Robinson Inc.

Cox & Kings Ltd.

Exodus Travels Limited (Travelopia)

Kensington Tours Ltd.

Micato Safaris

Scott Dunn Ltd.

Tauck

Thomascook. in (Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius) Limited)

TUI Group

Breakup by Type of Tour:

Customized and Private Vacation

Adventure and Safari

Cruise and Ship Expedition

Small Group Journey

Celebration and Special Event

Culinary Travel and Shopping

Breakup by Age Group:

Millennial (21-30)

Generation X (31-40)

Baby Boomers (41-60)

Silver Hair (60 and above)

Breakup by Type of Traveller:

Absolute Luxury

Aspiring Luxury

Accessible Luxury

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

