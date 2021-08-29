Maas offers assistance for reconstruction of Kabul airport | Free press

Antalya (AP) – Germany is offering financial and technical assistance for the reconstruction of the badly damaged airport in the Afghan capital Kabul after the withdrawal of the US armed forces.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Sunday in Turkey at the start of a four-day trip to five countries that will play a role in further efforts to remove those in need of protection from Afghanistan.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs was also open to the French proposal to create a protection zone for the airport. Whether the United Nations or individual countries should do this with “channels of communication” to Taliban Islamist militants, “must be seen,” Maas said after a conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu in Antalya, in the United States. southern Turkey. Cavusoglu, however, expressed skepticism: “This suggestion sounds really good. But is the implementation easy or possible? You have to look at this. “

France wants to work with Britain to create a UN safe zone in Kabul so that evacuations can continue from there after the Americans leave on August 31. This is the objective of a joint resolution during an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron said of the Sunday newspaper “Le Journal du Dimanche”. “Our draft resolution aims to define a safe zone in Kabul that allows humanitarian operations to continue,” Macron said.

Turkey negotiates airport with Taliban

In addition to Turkey and Qatar, Maas also wants to visit three neighboring countries of Afghanistan: Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Pakistan. Germany is pushing for Kabul airport to continue operating so that tens of thousands of people who have been accepted in Germany can be removed from the country. “If we can make a contribution to that, not only financially but also technically, then we will make that contribution,” Maas said. The civil part of the airport is seriously damaged. The Taliban are currently in talks with Turkey over new operations. The emirate of the Gulf of Qatar could also play a role.

Maas began his journey just three days after the Bundeswehr evacuation operation had ended. The Air Force transported 5,347 people from at least 45 countries out of Kabul in extremely dangerous conditions. This was supported mainly by Uzbekistan, where the Bundeswehr has set up a hub. He wishes to thank them for that and to work so that “international cooperation continues even in the critical phase which begins now,” said Maas.

40,000 people could be accepted in Germany

There are still around 300 Germans and over 10,000 Afghans on the Federal Foreign Office’s exit lists. These include former Afghan employees of the armed forces or ministries – so-called local staff – and people in particular need of protection such as human rights activists or women’s rights activists. In addition, there are their family members. As it stands, more than 40,000 people need to be admitted to Germany – if they manage to leave the country. “The military evacuation is now complete. But our work will continue until everyone for whom we are responsible in Afghanistan is safe, ”Maas promised.

The SPD politician came under massive pressure due to errors in judgment before the Taliban came to power and faced demands for resignation. Its own political future after the federal election will likely depend on the success of further efforts to remove those in need of protection from Afghanistan. The federal government wants to help people seeking protection to leave the country by land to neighboring countries, but also by air via Kabul airport.

For this last point, the talks with Cavusoglu in the resort town of Antalya on Sunday were particularly important. Turkey is likely to play an important role again on the refugee issue. In addition to an estimated 3.6 million Syrian refugees, hundreds of thousands of Afghans and migrants from other countries already live in the country. Ankara also receives financial support from the EU to supply the Syrians. Erdogan has recently made it clear on several occasions that he is not ready to continue hosting refugees. Turkey was not Europe’s refugee camp, he said last week. And Cavusoglu has now also stressed in Antalya: “We can no longer cope with an additional burden of refugees.

Nothing works without the Taliban

The issue of refugees will also be addressed in neighboring countries Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Tajikistan. These countries are among the first ports of call for those seeking protection who want to get to safety by land. Before leaving, Maas promised economic and humanitarian aid to neighboring countries. “It is in our own interests to prevent the collapse of Afghanistan from destabilizing the whole region,” he said. The SPD politician also spoke out in favor of an internationally coordinated appearance against the Islamist Taliban militants, who have been in power in Afghanistan for two weeks.

Because one thing is certain: from September 1 – after the withdrawal of American troops – it will be necessary to rely on the Taliban in all efforts to leave Afghanistan safely – whether it be a safe conduct at the posts control by land or upon re-entry into the country from air operations in Kabul and possibly in other cities of the country. “The Taliban are now a reality in Afghanistan,” Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) said in her government statement on Wednesday. “This new reality is bitter, but we have to face it.”