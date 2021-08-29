Maas pledges aid to neighboring states in Afghanistan | Free press

Berlin / Antalya (dpa) – Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has warned of an extension of the crisis in Afghanistan beyond its borders. At the same time, he promised neighboring countries economic and humanitarian aid.

“It is in our own interests to prevent the collapse in Afghanistan from destabilizing the entire region,” Maas said Sunday at the start of a four-day trip to the region. The SPD politician also spoke out in favor of an internationally coordinated appearance against the Islamist Taliban militants, who have been in power in Afghanistan for two weeks.

Maas is visiting five countries, all of which play a role in further efforts to remove those in need of protection from Afghanistan. “I am going to the region today to clarify: Germany’s engagement does not end with the completion of the military evacuation mission,” Maas said.

He first headed for Turkey, which is of great importance for the continued operation of the Kabul airport and the reception of refugees. He then visits the three neighboring countries of Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Tajikistan, before finally going to Qatar. The small but influential Gulf Arab emirate actively participated in the evacuations. The political office of the Taliban Islamist militants is also located in the capital, Doha.

Maas begins only three days after the end of the Bundeswehr evacuation operation. The Air Force transported 5,347 people from at least 45 countries out of Kabul in extremely dangerous conditions. This was supported mainly by Uzbekistan, where the Bundeswehr has set up a hub. He wishes to thank them for that and to work so that “international cooperation continues even in the critical phase which begins now,” said Maas.

More than 10,000 people on the arrival list

There are still over 10,000 people in Afghanistan on the Federal Foreign Office’s exit lists, including 300 Germans. “The military evacuation is now complete. But our work will continue until everyone for whom we are responsible in Afghanistan is safe, ”Maas promised Thursday.

The SPD politician came under massive pressure due to errors in judgment before the Taliban came to power and faced demands for resignation. Its own political future after the federal election will likely depend on the success of further efforts to remove those in need of protection from Afghanistan. The federal government wants to help people seeking protection to leave the country by land to neighboring countries, but also by air via Kabul airport.

Turkey again at the heart of the refugee issue

On this last point, the talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu on Sunday in the seaside resort of Antalya were particularly important. The Turkish government is negotiating with the Taliban to operate Kabul airport after the withdrawal of American forces on August 31. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently said the Taliban had made a proposal, but had not yet made a decision. The airport was already secured by the Turkish armed forces during the NATO mission, and they were also participating in the service for air operations.

Turkey is likely to play an important role again on the refugee issue. In addition to an estimated 3.6 million Syrian refugees, hundreds of thousands of Afghans and migrants from other countries already live in the country. Ankara also receives financial support from the EU to supply the Syrians.

Erdogan has recently made it clear on several occasions that he is not ready to continue hosting refugees. Turkey was not Europe’s refugee camp, he said last week. To prevent further migration, Turkey is isolating itself and is currently building a wall on the border with Iran. Afghan migrants enter the country illegally on several occasions through the neighboring country.

Dependent on the Taliban for negotiations

The issue of refugees will also be addressed in neighboring countries Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Tajikistan. These countries are among the first ports of call for those seeking protection who want to get to safety by land. Thousands of hotel beds for local Afghan staff of international troops have already been stranded in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad. The city government has asked hotels to book all available rooms for people to be evacuated from Afghanistan over the next three weeks.

But it is also clear: From September 1, all efforts to ensure a safe exit from Afghanistan will depend on the Taliban – whether it is safe conduct at overland checkpoints or the resumption of military operations. air operations in Kabul and possibly also in other towns in the countryside. “The Taliban are now a reality in Afghanistan,” Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) said in her government statement on Wednesday. “This new reality is bitter, but we have to face it.”