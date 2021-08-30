Maas wants to find escape routes for Afghans

Tashkent (dpa) – Nothing remains of the biggest evacuation mission in the history of the Bundeswehr when Foreign Minister Heiko Maas lands in Tashkent on Monday evening.

The central pillar of the airlift, the hub between Afghan Kabul and Germany, through which more than 5,000 people were put to the shelter of the Taliban Islamist militants, was held for eleven days at the airport of the Uzbek capital. Just hours before the arrival of the minister, the last A400M transport plane with equipment on board took off to return home.

The military evacuation is complete. Diplomacy is now taking over. The foreign minister’s visit to Tashkent marks the transition from phase 1 to phase 2 of the relief operation for those seeking to protect themselves from the new rulers in Kabul. And for which Germany bears a special responsibility: former Afghan employees of the Bundeswehr and federal ministries, as well as particularly at-risk Afghans, such as human rights activists and women’s rights activists. In total, more than 40,000 people are expected to be involved.

In order to launch phase 2 of the relief operation, Maas now travels for four days to five countries that are needed to bring these people to Germany: Turkey, which operates the Kabul airport in Afghanistan after the armed forces withdrew. Americans, with the Taliban should operate. Neighboring countries Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Pakistan, which are supposed to be the stopover for those departing by land. And Qatar, the country with what is probably the best link with the Taliban, that we can no longer get around.

“Giving a face to failure”

This is probably the most important trip in the three and a half years that Maas makes now at the Foreign Office. This is so important because this time it is not about abstract formula compromises or laboriously negotiated agreements or statements of intent, as is so often the case in diplomacy. More precisely, it is about the fate of tens of thousands of people whom Germany has promised over the past 20 years not to disappoint them. And there is something else at stake: the political fate of Heiko Maas himself.

For the errors of judgment of the entire federal government when it comes to Afghanistan, it must have taken the most hits by far. He had “given a face to failure”, wrote the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”. Calls for resignations came mainly from the second row. Along with CSU President Markus Söder, however, a high-profile coalition partner said Maas would no longer be allowed to become a minister after the elections. Even from its own party, the Saar receives only half-hearted support. Party leader and candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz avoids standing clearly behind him.

There are several reasons why Maas is pretty much alone in the blaze, although he shares responsibility for the disaster in Afghanistan with other members of the cabinet: There was already a lot of criticism of his administration, which makes him an easy target. His ministry is officially responsible for assessing the situation in Afghanistan. And there are also three of the five cabinet members in charge of Afghanistan who are already clear that they will not be in the next government: Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU ) and Minister of Development Aid Gerd Müller (CSU).

Only Maas and Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) remain, who as commander-in-chief of the Bundeswehr evacuation operation has just managed to appear in a somewhat positive light again.

The risks are great

So there is a lot at stake for Maas, politically maybe even everything. He has set the bar very high for his diplomatic relief operation. They will continue “until everyone for whom we are responsible in Afghanistan is safe,” he said.

However, the risks are great. Germany is no longer present in Afghanistan. Along with the soldiers of the Bundeswehr, all diplomats also withdrew from the country in crisis. The rescue operation must therefore be organized from the outside. From the Berlin crisis response center, but also from the embassies of neighboring countries, of which Maas is now increasing its staff. Those affected should get there first.

In addition, we now depend on the goodwill of the Taliban. They control the traffic lanes with checkpoints. They will also have control of the airport even if they allow international aid from Turkey or Qatar.

The negotiating position with the Taliban is nevertheless described as somewhat promising. Mainly because there is only one lever: money. The German government initially pledged 430 million euros in aid to Afghanistan this year. Most of them are now on hold. Maas insists that even Islamist leaders have no interest in starving their people.

“Germany’s commitment does not stop”

Maas can only avoid Afghanistan himself on his journey. His last visit not so long ago. In April, he was the last member of the government to visit German soldiers at Camp Marmal in Mazar-i-Sharif and held talks in Kabul with President Ashraf Ghani, who has since fled. “Germany remains a reliable partner alongside the Afghan people,” he said immediately after his arrival. “Although the military operation is coming to an end, we are continuing our engagement at all other levels.”

What Maas said in Berlin on Sunday before the start of his four-day mission in Afghanistan was very similar: “I am going to the region today to clarify: Germany’s engagement does not end with the completion of the military evacuation mission. Hopefully the engagement will be more successful this time around.