Machine Condition Monitoring Market High Rated Componies Profiles with Competitive Landscape to 2028

The global machine condition monitoring market size is projected to grow from USD 2.7 billion in 2021 to USD 3.8 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028. The growth of the machine condition monitoring market is majorly driven by significance of remote operations owing to spread of COVID-19, advent of secure cloud computing platforms used for machine condition monitoring, adoption of wireless communication technology in machine condition monitoring, inclination toward predictive maintenance of industrial machinery, and deployment of automated condition monitoring technologies in smart factories.

Machine condition monitoring is a technique for tracking a machine’s health and performance over time. It is used to measure parameters such as temperature, current, vibration, and RPM. Launch of new condition-monitoring platforms is expected to propel growth of the global machine condition monitoring market over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2020, Brüel & Kjær Vibro launched its next-generation VCM-3 condition-monitoring platform for a wide range of industries.

Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market Outlook

The advent of machine learning, coupled with efficient big data analytics and a parallel processing framework, is transforming the machine condition monitoring market. Big data analytics has accelerated the process of the analysis of the data generated by condition monitoring systems owing to its capability of processing large volumes of data. Machine learning carries out easy benchmarking of machine performance, enables transparency in data, and supports efficient collaboration among different processes of condition monitoring systems.

Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market Competitive Landscape:

IBM, Brüel & Kjær Vibro, Meggitt PLC, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., SKF GROUP, GE Bently Nevada, and Emerson Electric Co.

Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market: Scope of the Report

Based on industry, the market is segmented into the Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Food & Beverage, Manufacturing and Others. The demand for machine condition monitoring solutions is escalating among several industries as these solutions enable the manufacturers and maintenance staff to analyze the functionality of machines regularly.

Machine Condition Monitoring Market, By Product

Vibration Monitoring, Thermography, Oil AnalysisCorrosion Monitoring, Ultrasound, Emission, Motor Current Analysis

Machine Condition Monitoring Market, By Application

Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Metals & Mining, Chemicals, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Food & Beverages

Machine Condition Monitoring Market, By Geographic Scope

North America is dominating the global machine condition monitoring market as the region has largest multinational corporations and leading players such as Honeywell international, emerson electric and others.

The country section of the machine condition monitoring market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries.

