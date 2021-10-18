Macular Degeneration Diabetic Retinopathy Drugs Market To Witness Chiselled Growth

Age related macular degeneration (AMD) is a medical condition that results in loss of vision in the central visual field, owing to damage to the retina. This is usually an age-related disorder, which affects adults with the age 50 and above. Diabetic retinopathy is an ophthalmic disorder, in which blindness occurrs due to complications in diabetes.

The market of macular degeneration drugs can be segmented on the basis of available and upcoming drugs, such as Lucentis, Eylea, Avastin, Squalamine, Conercept, Lampalizamab and others. Moreover, the market can also be segmented on the basis of stage and type of AMD, such as early AMD, late AMD, dry AMD and wet AMD. Similarly, the market of diabetic retinopathy is also segmented on the basis of available and under pipeline products, such as Lucentis, Optina, Iluvien, Betamethazone, Ozurdex and others.

The market can be also segmented on the basis of geography, such as, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The North American region is the most lucrative market, owing to large number of elderly population in the U.S. However, European and Asia-Pacific regions are considered as the most promising markets in the upcoming period.

The market for macular degeneration is driven by factors such as change in lifestyle, increased prevalence of various addictions, unhealthy diet, increase in elderly population of the world, and extensive R&D activities. Owing to strong emphasis on R&D, a large number of new drugs are under pipeline studies. The market of diabetic retinopathy is driven by increase in the prevalence of diabetes patients, increase in R&D practices and lack of awareness amongst the population about availability of the sophisticated treatments for diabetes. However, high cost of the R&D and lack of advanced technology in certain regions could act as hurdles for the growth of the market.

Major players operating in the market includes Novartis AG, Bayer Healthcare AG, Roche Ltd., Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Allergan, Inc. and others.

