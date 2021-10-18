Magnetic Drilling Machine Market to Witness Siginficant Incremental Opportunity During 2018 – 2028

Magnetic Drilling Machine Market: Introduction

A magnetic drilling machine is a portable machine usually used for drilling operations with a magnetic base. This magnetic drilling machine can use various tools such as annular cutters, milling cutters, twist drill bits, end mills and other rotary cutters. Hence, with the option to use several tools and the portable feature makes this machine very handy for the industrial as well as the commercial purposes in the global market.

The magnetic drilling machine are also used for tapping, reaming and countersink applications in the global market. One of the most important advantages of using a magnetic drilling machine, is to reduce or restrict the torque forces created by the large bits. Additionally, the combination of low RPMs and a stable magnetic base helps the magnetic drilling machine to reduce such unwanted high torque forces.

The magnetic drilling machine are ideal for metal drilling and the portable feature makes it a noticeable option among all the drilling machine used for small and medium application. A portable magnetic drilling machine is more efficient and faster alternative to conventional metal drilling machines such as the drill press.

All magnetic drilling machines are equipped with a powerful and efficient electromagnet, which enables the machine to get clamped easily on the work piece to be machined or drilled. As the electromagnet gets energized the magnetic drilling machines gets sturdily fixed to the metal work piece and thus gives the operator steady feed to the work piece. Not only the electromagnet helps the magnetic drilling machine to remain steady, but also does not allow the machine to dismount while machining the job.

Furthermore, the magnetic drilling machine can be used in all the possible locations such as horizontal, vertical and overhead. The magnetic drilling machine is ideal for the metal drilling operations, however they can also be used on non-metals materials such as wood, stainless steel, etc. with the help of clamping and holding devices