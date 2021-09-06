Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market 2021-2026: Industry Overview, Growth Rate

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) systems refer to a non-invasive imaging technology used for producing three-dimensional (3D) images of the anatomy and physiological functioning of the body. An MRI machine uses a strong magnetic field and radio waves to generate detailed images and facilitate the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of a disease. It is usually combined with computed tomography (CT) and positron emission tomography (PET) scans for investigating various abnormalities, such as infections, tumors and cysts in the brain, bones, heart, and other internal organs.

Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, especially among the geriatric population, and the rising awareness regarding the benefits of early diagnosis are some of the major factors driving the global MRI systems market growth. Rapid technological advancements, such as the development of four-dimensional (4D) imaging techniques and high-field MRI systems that are compatible with cardiac pacemakers, are also supporting the market growth. The sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is further creating a positive outlook for the market as MRI is extensively used for evaluating the effects of the virus.

Aspect Imaging

Aurora Imaging Technology

Bruker

Canon Medical Systems

Esaote S.P.A, Fonar Corporation

GE Healthcare

Hitachi

Koninklijke Philips NV

Neusoft Medical Systems

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers.

Breakup by Architecture:

Closed System

Open System

Breakup by Field Strength:

Low Field Strength

Mid Field Strength

High Field Strength

Breakup by Application:

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Musculoskeletal

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Hospitals

Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Breakup by Technology:

MR Angiogram

MR Venogram

Functional MRI

MR Spectroscopy

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

