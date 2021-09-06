Majority for stricter corona rules for unvaccinated people

Should stricter corona rules apply to unvaccinated people than to vaccinated people? The majority of the population has a clear opinion here.

Berlin (dpa) – The majority of possible stricter corona restrictions for unvaccinated people than for vaccinated people, for example when accessing indoor events, are approved, according to a survey.

In the survey by polling institute YouGov, 58% were in favor of stricter rules for unvaccinated people – 28%, in contrast, consider that the same rules as those for the vaccinated and convalescents are correct. 9% of those surveyed said they reject all measures to tackle the corona pandemic.

3G rule or 2G rule

With a view to autumn and winter, the so-called 3G rule applies nationwide for certain interior spaces such as events and restaurants: access only on proof of vaccination, convalescence or negative test. The 2G rule, which has already been applied in some cases, is also under discussion, i.e. access only for those who have been vaccinated or cured.

According to the survey, this approval increases with age. According to this, 71% of people over 60 are in favor of stricter rules for unvaccinated people – for those aged 18 to 29, the figure is 36%. Even more of the elderly have already been vaccinated. The same rules for vaccinated, convalescent and unvaccinated people find the greatest agreement among young people up to age 29 (49 percent). Less than 20% are in favor of people aged 60 and over.

According to the survey, there are also regional differences: Stricter rules for unvaccinated people support 60% of respondents in West Germany and 49% in East. When it comes to vaccination rates, most East German states lag behind in a national comparison.

According to reports, 2,022 people aged 18 and over were interviewed for the survey between August 27 and August 31.