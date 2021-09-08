Majority in favor of citizens’ insurance in the health insurance system

In their electoral manifestos, the SPD, the Greens and the Left are calling for citizens’ insurance. A poll now shows that the majority of the population is also in favor.

Berlin (dpa) – According to a poll, a clear majority of citizens are in favor of abandoning the separation of legal and private health insurance in favor of so-called citizen insurance for all.

69% of the 1337 people questioned found the introduction of citizen insurance “good” or even “very good”, according to the survey published Wednesday by Infratest-dimap on behalf of the magazine ARD “Monitor”.

In their electoral manifestos, the SPD, the Greens and the Left are in favor of citizens’ insurance – the Union and the FDP, on the other hand, wish to keep the current system in principle. However, even among supporters of the Union (68%) and of the FDP (62%), a clear majority of respondents are in favor of the introduction of citizens’ insurance.

The concept of citizen insurance provides that all citizens pay a certain proportion of their income to statutory health insurance and are entitled to the same benefits. Income from investment income as well as rental and leasing would also be used to calculate the contribution. Currently, the self-employed, high income earners and civil servants can take out private insurance instead.

The funding gap for statutory health insurance (GKV) has grown considerably in recent times. The federal government has decided for 2022 to increase the annual tax-financed federal subsidy for statutory health insurance from € 7 billion to € 14.5 billion. According to the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds, this is by no means sufficient to keep the average additional contribution of 1.3 percent stable.