Majority likely in favor of Berlin referendum on expropriations

Berlin (dpa) – In the Berlin referendum on the expropriations of real estate groups, a majority of yes emerges after having counted more than half of the votes.

According to the regional returning officer’s website, the approval was 57 percent, while there were about 38 percent non-votes. Under the title “Expropriate Deutsche Wohnen & Co”, Berliners were able to vote on the opportunity to expropriate large housing groups with more than 3,000 apartments.

If the referendum is successful, the Berlin Senate would be called upon, according to the resolution, to “take all measures” necessary to transfer real estate into common property and to draft a law.

Around 240,000 apartments affected

Concretely, the project, so far unique in Germany, involves companies with more than 3,000 apartments in Berlin, insofar as they pursue an “intention to make a profit”. These must be socialized, that is to say expropriated against compensation and transferred to an institution governed by public law. Around 240,000 apartments would be affected, or around 15% of Berlin’s rental housing stock.

Voting is not legally binding on politics. Because a specific bill has not been voted on. Nevertheless, the new Senate and the newly elected House of Representatives will have to deal with it.

The rise in rents should be stopped

The initiative “Deutsche Wohnen & Co expropriate”, initiator of the referendum, believes that it can stop the rise in rents and secure affordable rents over the long term thanks to the socialization of apartments. Whether the Berlin Senate will now draft such a law is open and depends on the political makeup of the new state government. The SPD, the CDU, the AfD and the FDP are – like the economy – against expropriations. The left is in favor, without ifs or buts, the Greens consider that such an approach “as a last resort” is possible.

According to Senate forecasts, compensation costs would amount to 29 to 36 billion euros. The expropriation initiative, on the other hand, expects 7.3 to 13.7 billion euros. She does not want to compensate the real estate company with money, but with bonds, which are then repaid over 40 years from the rental income. In any case, such a project should end up before the Federal Constitutional Court. Berlin last failed in April with the rent cap, that is, the rent caps imposed by the state.