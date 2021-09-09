Majority of citizens demand the implementation of digital projects

So far, digital issues have played little role in the federal election campaign. However, a poll now shows that these questions are of great importance to voters.

Berlin (dpa) – The German people demand faster policy implementation ahead of digital policy projects.

In a representative survey published Thursday on behalf of the digital association Bitkom, 99% were in favor of the digitization of schools. 97% called for the fight against cybercrime. 96% campaigned for the protection of personal data. Digitization of administration is demanded by 87 percent.

However, citizens have only limited confidence in the parties represented in the Bundestag to master these challenges competently. When asked what school grade parties deserve for their digital skills, respondents only gave an average of three minus (3.5). “Our working life and our entire daily life has become highly digitalized over the past four years – but our political system is still largely analogous,” Bitkom chairman Achim Berg said during the presentation of the results. “Digitization offers the opportunity to update our democracy, and we must seize this opportunity.”

In the survey, many respondents also expressed their desire to be able to participate in political decisions online. 59% of people aged 18 and over in Germany want this option. Before the election four years ago, the proportion was only 48%, eight years ago it was 44%. There is now a majority for online voting as well: three in five respondents (61%) can imagine voting online in local, state or federal elections. However, almost half (49%) also see the risk that digital voting could facilitate voter fraud.

Respondents are divided on the issue of political opinion-forming: 28% believe that real information is only available outside the official media on the Internet, for example on YouTube, in blogs or on Telegram. But just as many (28%) say they generally don’t trust information on the Internet. And 30 percent agree with the claim that the German media are not free in their reporting, but are controlled by the government.